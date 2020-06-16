Soccer players and staff at Mexico's Club Puebla test positive for COVID-19

Leer en español

The Puebla soccer team is yet another of Mexico’s Liga MX clubs that have registered positive COVID-19 cases among its players and workers.

Thus it was confirmed by “La Franja” on Saturday through the following statement:

Comunicado Oficial | Pruebas COVID-19 #LaFranjaQueNosUne — eClub ePuebla (@ClubPueblaMX) June 13, 2020

“As a result of the 55 medical tests performed last Tuesday in our team, staff, and directors, there were three positive cases: a player, a member of the coaching staff, and another employee.

“In the three cases, patients are asymptomatic and are under observation and with the corresponding measures for their full recovery.”

To date, the name of the Puebla soccer player who contracted COVID-19 has not been released.

Mexico, that as of June 15 has 150,264 COVID-19 cases and 17,580 deaths, is going through the most critical stage of the pandemic, which led Liga Mx to determine to resume the tournament Apertura 2020 with no spectators, a situation that will be implemented until there is a lower risk of contagion.

