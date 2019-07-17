Sex video found; no bail for Naasón Joaquín García, leader of “La Luz del Mundo”

Leer en español

Naasón Joaquín García, leader of the church The Light of the World (La Luz del Mundo), will remain in prison during his process for sexual abuse and human trafficking, after this Tuesday the judge denied him the right to bail due to the seriousness of the allegations and risk of absconding.

On Monday, the prosecutors had asked for the accused’s right to bail to be denied, saying that USD $5 million had been collected for the defense of García, who originally had been imposed a fine of USD $50 million, the highest determined in the county of Los Angeles, California, where the process is taking place.



In that same audience on Monday, alleged evidence of sexual activities sanctioned by law was released; the special agent Steven Stover, from the California Highway Patrol, talked about the existence of a video featuring Naasón in a sexual trio with a male teenager of 15 or 16 years of age and one of the co-accused.

The video would have been found in an electronic device of the accused in which, in addition, sexual images were found, according to Univisión, which follows the case.

The judge determined, based on the new evidence and the argumentation that Naasón could escape, he does not have the right to bail.



The accused has declared himself not guilty of the 26 charges against him for child rape, aggravated sexual assault, sexual abuse, human trafficking, pornography, and extortion, among others.

Along with García, Alondra Ocampo and Susana Ocampo are arrested, while the authorities are still looking for a third suspect. They will appear in court again on August 2nd.



mp

