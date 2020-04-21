Several health workers have contracted COVID-19 in Mexico

Leer en español

In recent days, it’s been revealed that several health workers in Mexico have contracted coronavirus and some have died.

Eduardo Robles Pérez, an official from Mexico’s Social Security Institute (IMSS), confirmed 39 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. He explained that in one of the deaths, the health worker contracted the virus from “a relative who traveled to another county; another contracted the virus inside the hospital, and the last case, a retired worker, had to labor relationship and the contagion source was outside the facilities.

The IMSS official said that 21 cases are registered in Coahuila, where to doctors spread the virus; nevertheless, it is unknown how did these doctors became infected and added that: “out of these 21 cases, there have been no deaths, the majority are ambulatory, basically the main sources of contagion are the two doctors who were are investigating and it’s unknown how they contracted COVID-19. Derived from these two, another 19 health workers from the hospital turned out positive, none have complications.”

Recommended: Several Mexican Governors have contracted COVID-19

He explained that the fact that there are coronavirus cases among health workers doesn’t imply that these are occupational exposure cases: “a health risk is when the contagion was derived, as a result of or the exercise of work (sic), in this case, this situation wasn’t corroborated in the three deaths and in the case of two doctors that were the source, we’re investigating if there was exposure inside the institute.”

Robles Pérez announced that will travel to Coahuila and meet with Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme, in order to explain the strategies that will be implemented inside the hospital.

In regards to the recent COVID-19 outbreak registered in Coahuila, Dr. López Gatell issued a public apology yesterday, after he denied the existence of contagions inside the Coahuila hospital.

Authorities haven’t reported more infected health workers in Mexico.

Recommended: The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation donate 50,000 COVID-19 test kits to Mexico

On April 1, the IMSS announced Dr. Walberto Reyes, who worked at the Coahuila hospital where a COVID-19 outbreak was registered, died after contracting the virus. This is the fourth coronavirus-related death among IMSS health workers.

After the death of the Doctor, IMSS authorities said they are investigating the case and have reinforced the measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 among healthcare workers.

Later, health workers organized a protest outside the hospital to demand protection equipment and supplies to treat COVID-19 patients. They claim the lack of protection equipment sparked the coronavirus outbreak in the hospital.

Healthcare workers from this hospital request to be tested.

On April 8, Zoé Robledo, the head of the IMSS, informed 19 doctors who work at a clinic in Tlalnepantla, in the state of Mexico, have tested positive for COVID-19. However, Robledo said the contagion didn't originate inside the facility and that three doctors could have contracted coronavirus outside the hospital.

On March 26, doctors and nurses from this same hospital protested and demanded equipment to protect themselves from the virus.

On April 8, authorities confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak inside a hospital in Cabo San Lucas, after 42 healthcare workers tested positive.

IMSS authorities informed that when they identified the first two cases, the workers isolated and sent home to prevent the spread of the virus. On April 2, they received the results and the outbreak was confirmed.

Those infected include doctors, nurses, administrative staff, and high-ranking officials. They are all stable and isolated at home.

Until April 8, the IMSS had registered 89 contagions and five coronavirus-related deaths among IMSS workers in facilities located in the state of Mexico, Baja California Sur, Coahuila, and Morelos.

On April 20, it was reported that a group of 25 doctors and nurses from a children’s hospital in Tuxtla Gutiérrez have been isolating at home after one of the healthcare workers was diagnosed with b.

The nurse, who contracted coronavirus started to show symptoms on April 14, was in contact with 12 people. She has been hospitalized and is seriously ill.

In a statement, the hospital said it hasn’t treated any patient infected with COVID-19.

So far, Chiapas has registered 71 COVID-19 cases.

gm