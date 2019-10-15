Leer en español

Peña Nieto stays silent

This time, Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico's former President, didn't respond to the allegations made against him. Secret recordings show a former Pemex official saying that contractors bribed officials and that said bribes were then used to fund Peña Nieto's presidential campaign in 2012. We've been told that it's quite possible that his lawyers told him to stay silent and away from the spotlight to prevent the case from becoming more popular and only make a statement before authorities, in case it was necessary. The thing is that now that it's been revealed that the Attorney General's Office is investigating the allegations, it might be a good idea if Peña and his lawyers start working on his statement, just in case.

What will the President say?

Yesterday, President López Obrador's security cabinet issued a report about its strategy and the results obtained, 10 months after López Obrador took office. Public Security Minister Alfonso Durazo had a long presentation and emphasized that there is a “turning point” in violence rates. Durazo was followed by the National Defense, Navy, Interior, National Guard, and Civil Protection ministers. After 1 hour and 45 minutes' worth of statistics, graphs, and numbers, the President proposed that reporters asked questions the next day. So it was expected that today, it will be the President's turn to talk about one of the problems that worry him and society the most.

No more tax write-offs

During Peña Nieto's administration, at least six pharmaceutical companies were given tax write-offs for up to MXN $8,000 million after their debts were canceled. We've been told it was a mechanism where the companies first stopped paying taxes and then they waited for the debt cancellation programs to be implemented so that they had to pay fewer taxes. Nevertheless, we've been told that what was pays equal 300 times the 2019 sexual health and reproduction budget. Therefore, civic organizations hope that lawmakers will work on a reform to ban tax privileges.

More internal quarrels

It seems like a few changes took place at the Grupo Social Promotor de México, an organization that's looking to become a political party. In the group, formed by members of the now-extinct Nueva Alianza party, including Roberto Pérez de Alva Blanco and Marco Alberto Macías, nevertheless, Luis Castro Obregón has notified the INE that he's quitting the project.



