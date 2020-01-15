Leer en español

Napito Jr. has an extensive luxury car collection

Miners in northern Mexico are upset and outraged after EL UNIVERSAL revealed that Napoleón Gómez Casso, the son of senator and union leader Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, owns at least 31 luxury cars and shows off in social media. For example, we’ve been told that miners in Coahuila pay a fee to the union led by Gómez Urrutia and are wondering if the money is used to buy luxury cars, motorcycles, ATVs, or bicycles for Napito Jr. However, we’ve been reminded that Napito Jr. acts much like his father, who owns properties and assets in different states, which he kept during his exile in Canada. Today, we’ve been told that displaying his wealth on social media shows that Gómez Casso is just like his father, although it seems like there is a contest to see who is more ostentatious.

Yesterday, President López Obrador presented the catalog used to promote the sale of the presidential airplane for USD $130 million. However, the catalog details the luxurious interiors of the airplane, which was purchased by former President Felipe Calderón but which was used by former President Enrique Peña Nieto, and used as a political tool by President López Obrador, who often uses it as an example of squandering. Now, one year after it was put up for sale, it was interesting to see the President talking positively about the plane, Yesterday, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner went from being a symbol of excess and privilege to “the most emblematic airplane of the continent” and the “pride of the nation,” according to the catalog.

Governors missed a key meeting

After a tumultuous year, governors and the federal government said they will collaborate to fight insecurity. However, during the meeting, two Morena governors were missing: Jaime Bonilla from Baja California and Miguel Barbosa, from Puebla. This was not a discourtesy because although they didn’t attend the meeting, they did attend the dinner organized by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace and appeared in the official photo.

Tabasco dishes for governors

We’ve been told that President López Obrador is in good spirits when he met with Mexico City mayor and all the governors, whom he asked to work together for the benefit of society. We’ve been told that the banquet only offered dishes from Tabasco, such as freshwater gar croquettes, lamb, chipilín tamal, matalí water, and a dark chocolate dessert.

