A mural in Chicago to honor the 43 students from Ayotzinapa

Leer en español

Less than a month away from the 5th anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa, Guerrero, an artist has started on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois a mural in their honor.

Yesterday, with the help of members of the Comité Ayotzinapa Chicago, muralist Roberto Ferreyra started the work of art of approximately 8 meters long and 4 meters tall, which will take a year to be completed, as he said to EFE.



Nonetheless, he hopes to have some finished images in time for the events of September 26th, date in which this case will have five years without an answer.

“The members of Comité Ayotzinapa Chicago saw the need to take action to keep remembering and putting pressure on authorities regarding the 43 missings youths of Ayotzinapa,” the artist, who leads a team of 15 people for the making of the mural, said to EFE.

The mural, which will be placed in a wall of the railway line in the neighborhood of Pilsen, will have the images of the 43 students, their parents and other figures related to this polemic case that moved Mexico.

“We don’t want anyone to ever forget this event,” highlighted Ferreyra, a renowned artist of the city, who is 68 years old, and who added that the paint for the mural was a donation and that he will not charge anything for his work.

Ayotzinapa is the most emblematic case of disappearances in Mexico, where, according to official numbers, there are more than 40,000 missing people in the country, 26,000 unidentified bodies in morgues, and nearly 1,300 clandestine graves.



Artículo Missing persons: The search against the clock

English Despite the declarations of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of prioritizing the search of missing and disappeared persons, insufficient economic resources and lack of political determination reduce the effectiveness of local search commissions

Filiberto Ramírez, a member of the committee was cleaning the wall and said that the group demands the investigation continues and not to close it.

Ramírez, of 66 years of age, said that they do not share the version of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, according to which the 43 students were kidnapped and murdered by a drug cartel.

“Our stance is still: ‘They took them away alive; we want them alive,’” said Ramírez who also said that “disappearances do not only happen in Mexico,” but also in Central and South America and in the Middle East.

mp

