Leer en español

Morena has yet to talk about its millions

The money Morena has, the ruling party led by Yeidckol Polevnsky, is one of the issues at the center of the debate during the process to renew the party's national leadership. Although some of the contenders don't publicly talk about the issue, others have said that there is a lack of transparency in the way the money is handled, which could be up to MXN $1,600 million this year. We've been told that several Morena members learned that it was false that the party had renounced to half of the resources and that Morena has received MXN $941 million through EL UNIVERSAL. Morena members also learned about the almost MXN $400 million that should have been allocated to the party's National Institute for Political Formation, which currently operates in Franciscan poverty. The new Morena leader will have to tidy everything up and implement transparency but will also have to honor the promise to return half of their prerogative but even then, the new leader will have to lead a large budget.

Increasing tension at Morena

We've been told that the internal election in Morena might have some trouble with their calculations. We've been told that lawmakers who support Mario Delgado are having a hard finding the 70 lawmakers who allegedly support Bertha Luján. The list of people who have signed a unity project for the renovation of the party has reached 200, out of 259 lawmakers. So we've been told that some lawmakers are altering their number of supporters or someone is trying to prevent to spread a message of division inside the parliamentary group. The tension is growing.

Mexico will turn sargassum into compost

This week, a group of important business leaders is releasing a collaboration strategy with the Mexican government to prevent the arrival of sargassum to beaches in the Riviera Maya. We've been told that this project plans to collect the algae at sea and in public beaches. Through a 1.2 kilometer long barrier, they will look to stop sargassum before it arrives on the beaches but without damaging the ecosystem. The program includes the collection and transportation of sargassum in order to be turned into compost. The strategy is being financed by Grupo Vidanta, owned by Daniel Chávez Morán, a businessman and philanthropist. The project is a collaboration with federal, state, and municipal governments.

Monreal vs. Batres

We've been told we can't totally trust the rumors claiming that Ricardo Monreal and Martí Batres are no longer feuding, in regards to the reelection of Batres. We've been told that although Monreal's team is trying to prevent Batres' reelection. Batres' supporters claim that the senator has enough support to stay as the Senate leader but that Monreal is getting in the middle. So we've been told that the rumors claiming that he doesn't oppose Batres' reelection are false.



gm

