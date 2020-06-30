Mexico’s legal system is plagued by flaws

Leer en español

For many years, an idea regarding the legal system has prevailed in Mexico: only poor people who couldn’t afford to hire a good lawyer are in jail, and it’s true. In recent years, another idea has prevailed: drug traffickers and their accomplices are detained but quickly released.

In recent months, two cases became relevant: Rafael Caro Quintero and Óscar “N”, aka “El Lunares.” Caro Quintero had 12 years left from his 40-year prison sentence when he was released and now he is considered a fugitive. El Lunares, the leader of La Unión Tepito, was arrested two times but released because authorities didn’t build a solid case against him; however, the third time he was arrested, the judge bound him over to trial.

The most recent case involves El Marro’s family. His mother, sister, and cousin were recently released from prison. José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, also known as “El Marro,” is the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

The three women were arrested on June 20, when the army, the National Guard, and state forced stormed Celaya, Guanajuato. After the operation, the Defense Ministry confirmed the three women were in possession of MXN 2 million in cash and meth. The operation resulted in 26 arrests and a violent response by the local cartel, including torched vehicles, blockades, and El Marro threatening the federal government.

A week later, none of the suspects were charged and they were being released.

In February 2020, El Marro’s wife was arrested for carrying guns that exclusive for military use but the woman was quickly released.

On June 29, Guanajuato authorities and federal authorities blamed each other for the release of all the suspects. These differences might be why the case against them wasn’t solid.

Now that violence is on the rise, political differences shouldn’t matter. Nevertheless, it seems like keeping society safe is not a priority.

