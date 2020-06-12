Mexico’s COVID-19 czar Hugo López-Gatell to join WHO’s International Health Regulations expert panel

Leer en español

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the invitation to Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s Health Undersecretary, to be part of an expert panel regarding International Health Regulations.

Through his social networks, the head of the broadcast public system Jenaro Villamil congratulated López-Gatell and shared the letter of invitation.

#GatellOrgulloMexicano. El doctor @HLGatell acaba de ser confirmado por el director general de la OMS para integrar panel de expertos del Reglamento Sanitario Internacional por 4 años. Muchas felicidades a un gran funcionario. Su #QuedateEnCasa, gran logro colectivo. pic.twitter.com/Etva28bEoe — Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) June 12, 2020

Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, the spokesman of the Presidency, wrote on his Twitter account that López-Gatell will be part of the WHO’s expert panel that will work on the International Health Regulations to face COVID-19.

El Dr. @HLGatell formará parte del panel de especialistas de la @WHO que elaborará el Reglamento Sanitario Internacional para hacer frente al #COVID19 Nos representará dignamente, aportando sus conocimientos, pero sobre todo llevando el espíritu solidario de nuestro pueblo. — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) June 12, 2020

Likewise, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller retweeted the information and congratulated Mexico’s COVID-19 czar.

The Health Ministry did the same on its Twitter account.

La @SSalud_mx felicita al doctor @HLGatell por ser confirmado por el director general de la @WHO para integrar panel de expertos del Reglamento Sanitario Internacional por 4 años. pic.twitter.com/7FJITeOb3l — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) June 12, 2020

In the letter, the WHO mentions that the Mexican officer will be part of this panel for a 4-year period; his work will focus on the epidemiology of infectious diseases.

“If he is selected for the committee, he is expected to partake in its meetings. In order to provide technical information and guidance on matters related to his field of expertise,” says the document.