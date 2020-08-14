Mexico, U.S., and Canada to extend COVID-19 border restrictions until September

Leer en español

Mexico plans to extend the closure of its shared border with the United States for another month to non-essential travel, Mexico Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday.

The current agreement runs through August 21, but Ebrard said it does not make sense to reopen the border at this time.

“We already told the United States that we’re of the idea that it’s extended because of what we have along the strip on their side,” Ebrard said, referring to a surge in cases in the southwestern United States.

The travel restriction at the shared land border was first announced March 18 and has been renewed monthly. It has included the U.S.-Canada border as well.

“The border couldn’t be opened right now,” Ebrard said. “It wouldn’t be logical that we change it right now, so it will be another month.”

Las restricciones se mantendrán en los mismos términos en que se han desarrollado desde su implementación el 21 de marzo. Ambos países intentarán coordinar las medidas sanitarias en la región fronteriza que estarán vigentes hasta las 23:59 hrs. del 21 de septiembre de 2020. — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) August 14, 2020

Mexico has reported over 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and about 55,000 deaths, both considered to be significant undercounts due to minimal testing.

On Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that he temporary restrictions to non-essential travel at the land border ports of entry will remain in effect until September 21.

Update on the Canada-US border: We have agreed to extend the measures in place by another 30 days, until September 21st. We’re taking this step to keep people in both our countries safe - because your health and safety is always our top priority. https://t.co/naYDR55yRa — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 14, 2020

Likewise, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to inform his country agreed with the U.S. to extend the non-essential travel measures for 30 more days in order to protect people from both countries.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews, and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions.

Essential travel includes the return of American citizens and legal residents of the U.S., the return of people who travel for medical purposes; the return of those who attend education institutes as well as that of those who work in the U.S., that of government officers who move due to the health emergency; that of American Armed Forces, as well as their couples and children; and those related to military operations.

