Mexico has more endangered species than any other country

Mexico is one of the most megadiverse countries in the world and has between 60 and 70% of the world’s known species. However, it is also the country with the most species in danger of extinction and, according to experts from UNAM’s Economic Research Institute (IIEc), the Mexican government has allocated a low investment for environmental protection.

During the 25th Mexican Economy Seminar, the investigator Citlalin Martínez, from the Environment and Economy Research Unit at the IIEc, pointed out that in 2012, the cost of environmental degradation rose to MXN$985 billion, whereas the government only invested MXN$143 billion in environmental protection.

“In 2017, the cost of resource depletion and degradation of the environment represented 4.3% of the country’s GDP, whereas only a 0.6% was spent on its protection,” Martínez added.

UNAM experts also assured that between 90 and 95% of the Mexican territory has undergone deforestation, which makes it the third country with the highest deforestation levels. Jungles and forests have been most affected by this trend.

“The leading cause of logging is land use change for farming activity. The Federal Attorney’s Office for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) estimates that only 8% of logging is illegal while the rest is made with the authorization of authorities,” the expert claimed.

Likewise, she commented that an increase in the country’s population had resulted in more generation of waste, a rise in pollutant emissions, and waste-water discharges.



Artículo Human activity is driving one million species to extinction

English Compiled over three years and based on 15,000 scientific papers, a landmark report identified a range of risks, from the disappearance of insects to the destruction of coral reefs, and the loss of medicinal plants

dm

