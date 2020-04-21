Mexico enters Phase 3 of its contingency plan to fight COVID-19

Leer en español

After reaching 8,772 COVID-19 cases and 712 deaths, Mexico has entered Phase 3 of its emergency plan against the novel coronavirus.

During a news conference, Dr. Hugo López Gatell, the epidemiologist leading the efforts against the virus, announced the third phase would be now implemented.

At this stage, experts expect a surge in contagions and cases that require hospitalization, therefore, Dr- López-Gatell asked people to stay home and implement physical distancing measures.

The decision was made by the General Health Council, formed by high-ranking officials.

Hoy dimos por iniciada la fase 3 de la epidemia de #COVID19. Estamos en la etapa de ascenso rápido que implica un gran número de contagios y hospitalizaciones. Para que sean los menos posibles debemos mantener la Jornada Nacional de Sana Distancia. #QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/fnAeMkywCz — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) April 21, 2020

Despite a possible increase in contagions, in locations where there are no COVID-19 cases, people are expected to return to work and school on May 18, while implementing physical distancing measures.

The partial lockdown on large cities could be lifted on June 1.

Phase 3

Months ago, when the COVID-19 started to spread throughout the world, Mexico’s Health Ministry and the epidemiology department announced a 3-phase contingency plan to prevent the spread of the virus.

Now that Mexico has entered this stage, the country is bracing for the worst period of the epidemy.

Iniciamos la #Fase3 de la epidemia de #COVID19. Estamos en un momento de ascenso rápido de contagios; no obstante, si mantenemos la Jornada Nacional de #SanaDistancia, lograremos que sean los menos posibles. pic.twitter.com/IuSo6ucG1n — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) April 21, 2020

Experts expect to register thousands of cases; around 175,000 and 300,000 could have contracted COVID-19 by this stage.

During phase 3, people are not allowed to kiss, hug, or shake hands. Additionally, all public events are canceled. However, other measures such as closing schools were implemented during phase 1.

Dr. López-Gatell reminded people of the importance of staying home, as this could help to prevent the collapse of Mexico’s healthcare system.

