Mexico embarks first banana exports to China

Mexico’s Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry (Sader) informed that the first shipment of Mexican bananas was sent to China on Tuesday.

Sader Minister Víctor Villalobos Arámbula kicked off the shipment in Colima to the 39 tonnes of banana from Tabasco and Chiapas.

He stressed that this new market is the result of the phytosanitary preventive work of producers and asserted that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador will continue giving them support to further incorporate more farmers.

Villalobos added that Mexico is respected all over the world for its work and experience in sanitation and safety which has now allowed to open a market as demanding as the Chinese. The agency added that, through the National Service of Sanitation, Safety, and Quality in the Food Sector (Senasica), it will monitor the punctual and exact fulfillment for the volume of exports to increase.

“In this first shipment, 39 tonnes of bananas are being sent. 20 of them come from a Tabasco packer with product from Teapa, while another Colima packer will send 19 tonnes of the fruit from Mazatán, Chiapas,” said the head of Sader.

He added that banana is the fourth most important food in the world only after corn, beans, and rice, so it is very relevant in the food safety of several countries and it is important economic revenue for the producer areas.

For his part, Francisco Javier Trujillo Arriaga, chief director of Senasica, stressed that all the orchards that will begin to export to China are certified with documents that are sent with the shipment to show the fulfillment of the requirements agreed on by the two governments.

The governor of Colima José Ignacio Peralta Sánchez thanked Sader and Senasica for guiding farmers with technical advice to fulfill the demands of international markets and that now gives people in Colima competitive advantages and better income for their families.

The president of the System Committee of Banana, Adrián Prats Leal, stressed that the opening of this new market contributes to following the order of President López Obrador of bringing justice for farmers all over Mexico, so it is a responsibility of all farmers to increase exports without forgetting the national market.

