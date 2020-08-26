Mexico to donate its COVID-19 home-produced ventilator to Caribbean countries

Leer en español

During the presentation of Mexican-made Medical Devices for Mechanic Ventilation, the head of Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón highlighted the donation of several ventilators to eight Caribbean countries to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of the private initiative, Ebrard also announced the ventilators will be distributed in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Estado de México, Hidalgo, Guerrero, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tabasco, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, and Yucatán

“For them to see how they are applied, handled, and how they perform at the intensive care units to then help as much as we can. Even though they are few pieces of equipment, they can change things,” he expressed.

Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Nutrition and Medical Sciences proposed to developed the ventilator as part of the initiative known as “Together for Health” that is comprised of 680 institutions.

Ebrard said Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador instructed the SRE since April 3 to pay attention to what was happening in the world and to focus on imports and on promoting and easing national development in order to give support to those in Mexico who could be in charge of technological development.

“It’s the first time during the pandemic that Mexico will be able to export, share, and donate to the Caribbean,” added Ebrard.

The nations that will be benefited from the ventilators are Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Guyana, Haiti, Saint Lucia, Surinam, the Dominican Republic, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Doctor Laura Elena Cabello, executive director of the Mexican Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AMEXCID) said that the medical devices for mechanical ventilation were made in Mexico.

Cabello mentioned that Ebrard gave instructions to provide technical training to the eight Caribbean countries for the proper use and installation of the ventilators.

