Mexico City authorities arrested three women in connection with the kidnapping of 14 doctors

Mexico City authorities arrested three women in connection with the kidnapping and extortion of a group of doctors and nurses in May.

According to local authorities, these three women collaborated with the criminals who abducted healthcare workers. They were arrested in three different states.

According to the investigation, the women carried out financial transactions using the money they obtained through their crimes. Authorities used this information to locate them.

One of the suspects was arrested in Puebla, another in Tampico, and the third one in Veracruz.

The three suspects are now in Mexico City and will face criminal charges.



On May 20, local authorities reported that 14 doctors had been kidnapped and later rescued by Mexico City authorities. Criminals held healthcare workers at two hotels in the Tacubaya area.

Authorities informed the 14 doctors were kidnapped by an unidentified criminal group who was extorting their families through phone calls.



Mexico City authorities were investigating the disappearance of a person from Chiapas. When officers inspected two hotels in the city, they found the kidnapped doctors.



The victims were transferred to a police station, where they received medical attention and legal advice.



According to investigations, the doctors were told they would be hired at the city’s most prestigious hospitals since they need more staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Once they arrived in Mexico City, they were kidnapped by criminals and held in two different hotels for two days.

