Mexico City approves law that punishes revenge porn

In Mexico City, the local Congress has approved a law that will punish revenge porn with jail time. The law, known as the “Olimpia Law” was voted by all 56 Congress members.

#EnTribuna | Con 56 votos a favor, cero en contra y cero abstenciones, las y los diputados aprueban la #LeyOlimpia que sanciona #ViolenciaDigital en la CDMX. pic.twitter.com/HbPZ2HnvTG — Congreso de la Ciudad de México (@Congreso_CdMex) December 3, 2019

The reforms approved by Congress members will protect the right to privacy, as well as the free exercise of sexual rights.

Local Congressmen Eduardo Santillán Pérez said that with this law, authorities are “protecting, in an important way, the integrity of women. The spirit of this legislation is that there is an exemplary punishment for those who damage the reputation of a person.”

The new law will punish those who create and distribute revenge porn with up to six years in prison.

#VIDEO| El #CongresoCDMX aprobó reformas para sancionar la #ViolenciaDigital contra las mujeres. @OlimpiaCMujer señaló que desde @SororidadFrente decidieron hacer un proyecto legislativo para que la difusión no consentida o no autorizada de contenido íntimo sea delito en CDMX. pic.twitter.com/cc5v1vtZFw — Congreso de la Ciudad de México (@Congreso_CdMex) December 4, 2019

When someone threatens or tries to extortion someone by threatening with the release of sex videos, they will be given up to three years in prison.

“Grooming” will be punished with up to six years in jail.

If police officers perpetuate gender-based violence through social media, they will automatically be prosecuted.

In the next days, the local Congress members will work on the creation of a DNA bank to gather information on sexual predators and on the creation of a sexual offender registry.

El #CongresoCDMX aprobó reformas para sancionar la #ViolenciaDigital contra las mujeres. Por unanimidad, se reformaron el Código Penal y la Ley de Acceso de las Mujeres a una Vida libre de Violencia, iniciativa promovida como #LeyOlimpia https://t.co/YmhoLpVEZH pic.twitter.com/8cz9CE5qLS — Congreso de la Ciudad de México (@Congreso_CdMex) December 4, 2019

