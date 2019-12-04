04 | DIC | 2019

Mexico City approves law that punishes revenge porn
Feminist activists protest at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 - Photo: Marco Ugarte/AP

Mexico City approves law that punishes revenge porn

English
04/12/2019
15:34
Héctor Cruz
Mexico City
The law punishes grooming and revenge porn with jail time

In Mexico City, the local Congress has approved a law that will punish revenge porn with jail time. The law, known as the “Olimpia Law” was voted by all 56 Congress members.

The reforms approved by Congress members will protect the right to privacy, as well as the free exercise of sexual rights.

Local Congressmen Eduardo Santillán Pérez said that with this law, authorities are “protecting, in an important way, the integrity of women. The spirit of this legislation is that there is an exemplary punishment for those who damage the reputation of a person.”

Mexico will punish 'revenge porn' with jail time

The new law will punish those who create and distribute revenge porn with up to six years in prison.

When someone threatens or tries to extortion someone by threatening with the release of sex videos, they will be given up to three years in prison.

Grooming” will be punished with up to six years in jail.

If police officers perpetuate gender-based violence through social media, they will automatically be prosecuted.

Mexico City issues gender alert over alarming femicide rates

In the next days, the local Congress members will work on the creation of a DNA bank to gather information on sexual predators and on the creation of a sexual offender registry.

