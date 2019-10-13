Mexico City amusement park will shut down after tragic accident

Leer en español

After two people died and another two were injured at a Mexico City amusement park, the company that operates La Feria de Chapultepec announced that Mexico City's government has canceled its operation permit, therefore, it will close.

Through a statement, the company asked to establish a dialogue with local authorities in order to solve the case and later determine the operation of the park and the future of its employees.

The company also claimed that it has always collaborated with local authorities and that has provided all the necessary information to investigate the causes behind the accident.

The company also says that the case requires international experts and a certified inspector from the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO), as well as from other organizations. The Chapultepec Fair added there is one Mexican and one international expert ready to work on the case but that Mexico City authorities haven't responded to the company's request to allow the experts to analyze the ride.

Nevertheless, the amusement park made no mention of a December 2018 incident, where Jesús Ruiz, an employee at the park, died protecting a girl when there was a problem with a ride.

gm

