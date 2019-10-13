13 | OCT | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Mexico City amusement park will shut down after tragic accident
Mexico City amusement park will shut down after tragic accident
La Feria de Chapultepec opened in 1964 and was originally operated by the government – Photo: Ivan Stephens/EL UNIVERSAL

Mexico City amusement park will shut down after tragic accident

English
13/10/2019
15:14
Mexico City
Salvador Corona
-A +A
On September 28, two people died and two were injured at the popular amusement park

Leer en español

After two people died and another two were injured at a Mexico City amusement park, the company that operates La Feria de Chapultepec announced that Mexico City's government has canceled its operation permit, therefore, it will close.

Through a statement, the company asked to establish a dialogue with local authorities in order to solve the case and later determine the operation of the park and the future of its employees.

The company also claimed that it has always collaborated with local authorities and that has provided all the necessary information to investigate the causes behind the accident.

The company also says that the case requires international experts and a certified inspector from the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO), as well as from other organizations. The Chapultepec Fair added there is one Mexican and one international expert ready to work on the case but that Mexico City authorities haven't responded to the company's request to allow the experts to analyze the ride.

Nevertheless, the amusement park made no mention of a December 2018 incident, where Jesús Ruiz, an employee at the park, died protecting a girl when there was a problem with a ride.

Artículo

Negligence and omissions at the Chapultepec Fair

English
The Chapultepec Fair seems to be negligent when it comes to safety in the park
Negligence and omissions at the Chapultepec FairNegligence and omissions at the Chapultepec Fair

gm
 

DESTACADAS

Two dead at amusement park in Mexico City

Two dead at amusement park in Mexico City

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

Xochimilco boats set new rules for tourists

Xochimilco sets new rules for tourists

English
2019-09-03
Mexican football player kills newlyweds in crash

Mexican football player kills newlyweds in crash

English
2019-06-25
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishLa Feria de ChapultepecChapultepec FairAmusement Parkaccident

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 