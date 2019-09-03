Mexico and the U.S. work jointly to trace César Duarte

Leer en español

Mexico’s Security Minister, Alfonso Durazo, said that Mexican intelligence agencies are working jointly with their U.S. counterparts to confirm if the former governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte, from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), a fugitive of justice, lives in New Mexico.

EL UNIVERSAL revealed that former governor Duarte Jázquez was located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to an investigation of the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.

“We are going to confirm the information: intelligence agencies are already working with institutions from other countries,” asserted the head of Security of the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The federal office recalled that the court proceedings against Duarte Jázquez are in progress and it will correspond to the authorities of the pursuit of justice, the attorney general’s offices of Chihuahua and Mexico (FGR) to ask for the extradition of Duarte Jáquez before the Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE).

According to investigative journalism, one of the places frequently visited by Duarte is a bar located in front of the hotel he chose as a shelter.

A recent photograph places him in “Ojos Locos Sports Cantina” with one of the lawyers that help him with a migratory procedure: he apparently requested a humanitarian visa to the U.S., arguing that his sons are American.



In 2017, Chihuahua attorney general’s office issued the first arrest warrant after detecting a public debt of MXN $48 billion, embezzlement to the public purse for MXN $6 billion, and the deviation of MXN $250 million for election campaigns of the PRI in 2015.

That year, Mexicos’ attorney general’s office requested Interpol to issue a red note to trace the former officer in 190 countries, after the local attorney general’s office asked the FGR for support to comply with the arrest warrant.

Yesterday, in Chihuahua, governor Javier Corral asserted that they constantly receive photos and locations of Duarte Jázquez; he even emphasized that, thanks to the collaboration of citizens, it has not been necessary to track him.

“People collaborate; we don’t need to send spies on him because, actually, [his tail] is too long, you can see it anywhere.”

Corral asserted that Duarte is moving freely in the U.S., between Texas and New Mexico because of the special migratory procedure, which authorities are trying to counterattack with the extradition process.

Governor Corral Jurado pointed out that his administration has always been informed about Duarte Jáquez’s location with a certain level of accuracy, since he has two Interpol red notes that prevent him from leaving the U.S., for, if he did so, he would be immediately arrested.



mp