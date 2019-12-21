Mexican students succeed in UBTECH Robotics Competition

Mexican students from the Advanced Robotics Team of the Tecmilenio University, campus Cuautitlán Izcalli, won the first place of mechanical design in the international competition UBTECH Robotics Competition Championship in the city of Kunming, China.

Jimena Gisselle Pedraza Flores and Ismael Emiliano Nájera Pedraza of 15 years old won their place in the international competition with all expenses paid after conquering the Smart Factory competition last September 28. They stood out for being the only Mexican team in the world tournament.

The UBTECH Robotics competition has been taking place for over 10 years. In this edition, it decided to grow and include Mexican participants. The competition consists of building and programming a robot that is able to perform different tasks, like crossing a track and moving cubes, among other activities.

The Mexican students faced several obstacles, the biggest of which was the reprogramming of the robot to perform the specific tasks of the tournament. Despite the challenges, the team was able to end in 16th place in a competition with 512 teams from seven countries: China, Korea, Thailand, the Philipines, Pakistan, and England. Another triumph was to win first place in mechanical design thanks to the innovative prototype that modifies the original robot allowing it to move in different directions.

“The relevance of this competition is that it lays the foundations for young people to be interested in robotics, in UBTECH, and in related projects,” mentioned Oscar Posadas, coach of the robotics team. “Many of today’s works have nothing to do with those of five or 10 years ago. Studying engineering at this level opens the doors to the future and to have better jobs,” he concluded.

This participation opens the doors for other Mexican students to compete the next year and to put Mexico’s robotics team in an honorable place. For its part, the team is getting ready for the First Robotic Competition in March and to return to UBTECH next year.

