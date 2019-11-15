Mexican muralists to take over New York

Leer en español

In 2020, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York will pay tribute to the huge influence of Mexican murals in American art with an exhibition that will gather over 200 pieces, some of which have not been seen for decades in that country.

The cultural institution wants to highlight how the Mexican cultural transformation that took place after the Revolution in 1920 changed the direction of art in the U.S. which turned to pieces with deeper political meaning and available for all the public instead of only for the privileged.

Among the three most important Mexican artists, the Whitney chose José Clemente Orozco, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and Diego Rivera, whose works of art will be exhibited from February to May 2020 along with other 60 artists both from Mexico and the U.S. to give visibility to the elements that inspired Americans.

“Particularly in the times of the Great Depression, Americans started to see art as an obligation to face society’s problems, and that was an influence of Mexicans,” explained Barbara Haskell, curator of the exhibition to EFE.

“Until then, muralism in the U.S. dragged a very old tradition, with characters wearing Greek clothes and so on,” she added.

Called “Vida Americana: Mexican Muralists Remake American Art, 1925-1945,” the exhibition will be displayed in the fifth floor of the Whitney Museum, something done in rare occasions, and is divided into seven sections, each one focused in an aspect of the Mexican influence.

For instance, Haskell explains that a little known fact is that an artist like Jackson Pollock was inspired by Orozco’s work during years.

“Pollock made a special journey with his brother in 1930 to see the mural Orozco had painted in the University of Pomona, considered the best painting in the Western world. He took photos that he kept in his study during that decade,” said Haskell.

“If you put [pieces] from both of them together, you can clearly see the style influence and the idea of life trauma that Orozco was able to communicate and that Pollock absorbed,” she added.

The detailed exhibition is the result of over four years of research now available to the public in a moment in which the American government has attacked Mexican immigrants.

“15 years ago, it would have changed the understanding of the history of art (…) but now it is much more important because it shows the creativity and vitality that is produced with the free exchange between two countries,” said the curator.

Along with pieces of Orozco, Siqueiros, and Rivera, the Whitney will exhibit pieces of Pollock, Isamu Noguchi, Philip Guston, Frida Kahlo, and Rufino Tamayo, in addition to works of lesser-known artists from both nations.

Some of the most outstanding pieces are two sketches from 1932 made by Diego Rivera for the famous mural he painted in New York’s Rockefeller Center that was destroyed by those who ordered it for depicting communist elements.

There will also be pieces that have never been seen or that have rarely been exhibited in the U.S., such as Orozco’s “Christ Destroys His Cross” or “Pancho Villa,” and Siqueiros’s “Intertropical” and “Resurrection.”

