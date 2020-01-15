Mexican Luisa Wilson makes history at 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games
For the first time in history, Mexico won a medal in the Winter Youth Olympic Games this Wednesday after Luisa Wilson obtained gold in the 3x3 ice hockey tournament in Lausanne 2020.
The Mexican athlete was part of the yellow team, made up of representatives from the Czech Republic, Korea, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, that defeated 6-1 the black team in the finals of the winter competition, which is on its third edition.
Hence, Wilson made history by winning the gold medal in the competition, in which Mexican representation was comprised of six elements, which in turn were divided into international groups.
The Mexican delegation also included Ximena González, Alexander Daniel Valencia, Diego Rodríguez, Alejandro Fermín, and Melanie Hernández.
Mexico participated for the third time in the Winter Youth Olympics after the first games, that took place in Innsbruck, Austria in 2012, José Montiel represented the country and in the Lillehammer, Norway 2016 games, Jocelyn McGillivray and Fernando Soto did the same.
