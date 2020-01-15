Mexican Luisa Wilson makes history at 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Leer en español

For the first time in history, Mexico won a medal in the Winter Youth Olympic Games this Wednesday after Luisa Wilson obtained gold in the 3x3 ice hockey tournament in Lausanne 2020.

Congratulations Team Yellow

Ice Hockey Women's Mixed NOC 3-on-3 Lausanne Vaudoise Arena#Lausanne2020 #YouthOlympics #IceHockey pic.twitter.com/OgiDYavBAi — Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games (@lausanne2020) January 15, 2020

The Mexican athlete was part of the yellow team, made up of representatives from the Czech Republic, Korea, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, that defeated 6-1 the black team in the finals of the winter competition, which is on its third edition.

Have you heard the MLB's regular season will come to Mexico?

Luisa Wilson se convierte en la primer atleta medallista olímpica en la historia de los deportes invernales. ¡Felicidades!#LuisaWilson #lausanne2020 #youtholympics #VoyXMex pic.twitter.com/tUxyQzGLQT — Comité Olímpico MEX (@COM_Mexico) January 15, 2020

Hence, Wilson made history by winning the gold medal in the competition, in which Mexican representation was comprised of six elements, which in turn were divided into international groups.

Do you know the story of success of the NBA Mexico Games?

Histórica medalla de oro ganada por #LuisaWilson en hockey sobre hielo mixto 3x3 en los JOJ de Invierno #Lausanne2020 #YouthOlympics pic.twitter.com/66NGxCPj6f — Comité Olímpico MEX (@COM_Mexico) January 15, 2020

The Mexican delegation also included Ximena González, Alexander Daniel Valencia, Diego Rodríguez, Alejandro Fermín, and Melanie Hernández.

Have you heard about the Mexican golden girl of boxing?

Estamos muy contentos porque gana #LuisaWilson oro y aunque la competencia fue en formato diferente y se haya tocado el Himno Olímpico en la premiación, se tiene una medalla histórica para México en Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno: @carlospru, Jefe de Misiónhttps://t.co/nHA0AOaQBl pic.twitter.com/qtDclKUMIt — Comité Olímpico MEX (@COM_Mexico) January 15, 2020

Mexico participated for the third time in the Winter Youth Olympics after the first games, that took place in Innsbruck, Austria in 2012, José Montiel represented the country and in the Lillehammer, Norway 2016 games, Jocelyn McGillivray and Fernando Soto did the same.

Did you know the Mexican baseball team is heading to Tokyo 2020?

mp