¿Cuándo pagarán la pensión del Bienestar de mayo 2023?

Senado instala la Comisión Permanente del Congreso de la Unión

¿Cuáles fueron las reformas que Morena aprobó en fast track?

Pese a senadores encadenados, Morena aprobó una reforma cada 10 minutos

Fuerzas federales repelen agresión de pobladores que impedían trabajos en Corredor Interoceánico

The has been announced and this year's edition includes a female Mexican chef ! We're talking about Karime López , who is the chef de cuisine at and the only woman included on the list.

On its Instagram account, the restaurant congratulated chef Karime: “celebrating its first @michelinguide Star, awarded today, #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura enters the 2020 Italian Michelin Star Guide, just two years after opening. Chef de cuisine Karime López @karylmt is the only woman chef among the new Italian entries to #guidamichelinit.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Celebrating its first @michelinguide Star, awarded today, #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura enters the 2020 Italian Michelin Star Guide, just two years after opening. Chef de cuisine Karime López @karylmt is the only woman chef among the new Italian entries to #guidamichelinit. Her menu for the restaurant challenges the traditional perception of Italian cuisine, creating playful takes on classic dishes. “I am so happy for the entire team at Gucci Osteria… this award is a tribute to them and we are thrilled that our passion and commitment have been recognised in this prestigious guide. I will continue to challenge myself to create new experiences for our guests and I am excited for what the next year will bring,” Karime López. @gucci @massimobottura #Michelinstar20

A post shared by Gucci Osteria (@gucciosteria) on

Gucci Osteria

also praised López's take on traditional Italian cuisine : “her menu for the restaurant challenges the traditional perception of Italian cuisine, creating playful takes on classic dishes.”

On her personal Instagram page, Karime López thanked his team and reaffirmed her commitment to working even harder: “There are so many emotions these days. This award is a tribute to the @gucciosteria team and to all the people who are involved and supported us. We all share the same passion and commitment to what we want to achieve. Huge thanks to @massimobottura @laratgilmore and #MarcoBizarri for believing and trusting us. Now we will continue to work even harder than before.”

With this Michelin star , Karime López joins a small group of Mexican chefs who have been awarded this recognition, including Carlos Gaytán , , Paco Méndez , Cosme Aguilar , and Roberto Ruíz .

Who is Karime López?

The Mexican chef has worked in prestigious restaurants such as , Central , Noma , and Ryu Gin .

