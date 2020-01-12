Mexican American poet appointed Poet Laureate of Madison, Wisconsin

Leer en español

This week, Madison’s Common Council appointed Angela Trudell Vasquez to serve as Poet Laureate for the City of Madison, in the state of Wisconsin.

The poet will hold the position from January 20, 2020, and until January 16, 2022.

According to the City of Madison, “Trudell Vasquez is a third-generation Mexican-American Iowan, completed an undergraduate degree at Drake University, and received her MFA from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Madison Arts Commission chairperson, Kia Karlen said that “it is clear that Angela Trudell Vasquez will be a great advocate for poetry in Madison and will put her own mark on the Poet Laureate Program.” She added that “Angie is developing deep roots in Madison and has demonstrated her commitment to our community, but she also brings with her rich perspectives from other areas of the mid-west and south-west. Her artistic vision and her regional and national relationships will help enrich and expand Madison’s poetry scene while inviting new voices into our local poetry community."

Poet Rita Mae Reese, the Literary Arts Director of Arts + Literature Laboratory added that “as the poet Muriel Rukeyser said, poetry is a vital but neglected resource, and we neglect it at our peril. Angie Trudell Vasquez understands the power of poetry in her bones, and I can think of no better person to connect the people of Madison to this elemental source, which is needed now more than ever.”

“Angie is an amazing poet herself. She radiates a grace that draws people to her and to the wide array of poetry she loves to share. She inspires creativity in others.” Wisconsin Poet Laureate Margaret Rozga stated.

According to Poetry Foundation, Trudell Vasquez is a poet, writer, performer, and activist. Moreover, she received a Voices Award from Planned Parenthood after performing at their 2013 Roe V. Wade celebration event in Madison, Wisconsin.

You can read some of her poems here.

