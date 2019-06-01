Meet the Mexican who took a controversial photo of Marilyn Monroe

The image of Marilyn Monroe still haunts Mexican photographer Antonio Caballero, even though his life’s work goes way beyond the famous photograph he took of Monroe at the Hilton Hotel in 1962. The picture traveled around the world, though Caballero was not publicly recognized as its author until decades later.

Audiences will be able to enjoy this and other works by the Mexican photographer at the exhibition called “Antonio Caballero. Fotografía 1953-1985,” which Caballero himself presented last Thursday at Mexico City’s Museum of Modern Art (MAM). The exhibition is the first retrospective of his work presented in Mexico.

Besides the famous picture of Marilyn Monroe which sparked controversy decades ago, audiences will get to know other facets of Caballero’s work, which led him to become a photographer of the stars, pioneer of Mexico’s classic “fotonovelas” (photo-novels), and a documenter of his Guerrero neighborhood in Mexico’s capital.

The exhibition was presented by MAM director Natalia Pollak and is the result of three years of work and research of Caballero’s personal study, where he keeps more than a million negatives.

Curated by Iñaki Herránz, the exhibition features 143 pieces, five of which are part of the museum collection, including a series of black and white photographs and a table where some of the photographer’s cameras were put on display, along with photo-novels, music albums, and modern pictures.

Antonio Caballero is nothing short of a legend. Throughout his career, he photographed portraits of Isela Vega, Mexican actor Pedro Armendáriz, Soviet astronaut Yuri Gagarin, Cantinflas, composer Agustín Lara, Mauricio Garcés, Angélica María, Verónica Castro, and many other celebrities.

The exhibition will remain open until September 8 at the Museum of Modern Art in Chapultepec Park.

