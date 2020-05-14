14 | MAY | 2020

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Meet Harley, the therapy dog who brings joy to healthcare workers on the front lines

Meet Harley, the therapy dog who brings joy to healthcare workers on the front lines

English
14/05/2020
|
16:17
|
Newsroom & Agencies
Meet Harley, the therapy dog who brings joy to healthcare workers on the front lines
Harley is a 3-year-old dog who was trained as a therapy dog - Photo: AFP

Meet Harley, the therapy dog who brings joy to healthcare workers on the front lines

English
14/05/2020
16:17
Newsroom & Agencies
Mexico City
AFP
-A +A
The cute little dog provides emotional support to healthcare workers 

Leer en español

Harley, a pug who was trained as a therapy dog, has been visiting healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19 in a bid to alleviate their stress. 
 
Harley’s owner is Lucía Ledesma, a clinical neuropsychologist. She dresses Harley into a fluorescent suit, yellow shoes, and goggles. When the pug visits healthcare workers, he usually spends two hours playing around and displaying affection. 

harley_2.png
Photo: Xinhua/ISSTSE

 
Dr. Ledesma refers to Harley as her co-therapist and explains that the dog’s presence has helped to “soften the psychological, affective, and mental stress” of the health workers facing the public health crisis
 
Recommended: Set your pets for a stress-free quarantine
 
Harley is 3-years-old and has a visual disability. He is part of the psychology and psychiatry service at the “20 de Noviembre” Hospital, located in Mexico City. At the ISSSTE hospital, Harley treats patients with "psychiatric, psychological, and neuropsychological illnesses.” 
 
The doctor emphasizes that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, physical contact is important for healthcare workers on the front lines, who sometimes even part with their families to prevent contagions. 
 
Ledesma explains that she, along with her team, worked on training Harley since February, so that the therapy dog could provide emotional support to healthcare workers
 
Recommended: Can humans get coronavirus from pets?
 
gm
 

INFORMACIÓN RELACIONADA

COVID-19: Set your pets for a stress-free quarantine

COVID-19: Set your pets for a stress-free quarantine

English
2020-04-02
COVID-19: Can humans get coronavirus from pets?

COVID-19: Can humans get coronavirus from pets?

English
2020-05-09
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishHarleyTherapy DogCovid-19Pug

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 