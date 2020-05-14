Meet Harley, the therapy dog who brings joy to healthcare workers on the front lines

Leer en español

Harley, a pug who was trained as a therapy dog, has been visiting healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19 in a bid to alleviate their stress.



Harley’s owner is Lucía Ledesma, a clinical neuropsychologist. She dresses Harley into a fluorescent suit, yellow shoes, and goggles. When the pug visits healthcare workers, he usually spends two hours playing around and displaying affection.

Photo: Xinhua/ISSTSE



Dr. Ledesma refers to Harley as her co-therapist and explains that the dog’s presence has helped to “soften the psychological, affective, and mental stress” of the health workers facing the public health crisis.



Harley is 3-years-old and has a visual disability. He is part of the psychology and psychiatry service at the “20 de Noviembre” Hospital, located in Mexico City. At the ISSSTE hospital, Harley treats patients with "psychiatric, psychological, and neuropsychological illnesses.”



The doctor emphasizes that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, physical contact is important for healthcare workers on the front lines, who sometimes even part with their families to prevent contagions.



Ledesma explains that she, along with her team, worked on training Harley since February, so that the therapy dog could provide emotional support to healthcare workers.



