Margarita Ríos-Farjat, the new minister of Mexico’s Supreme Court

Leer en español

On Thursday, Mexico’s Senate overwhelmingly approved a new member of the Supreme Court (SCJN) giving President Andrés Manuel López Obrador a new ally on the 11-member panel.

Margarita Ríos-Farjat, a law professor who served as López Obrador’s Tax Agency chief since he took office last year, will fill a vacancy that opened up in October due to the resignation of Eduardo Medina Mora.

Ríos-Farjat will serve a 15-year term and was formally sworn in shortly after winning 94 votes in the Senate out of 122 cast.

There was one vote for Diana Álvarez Mauri, 25 for Ana Laura Magaloni Kerpel, and 2 void votes.

There were eight unused envelopes which correspond to senators Ismael García Cabeza de Vaca, Raúl Paz, Raúl Bolaños, María Antonia Cárdenas Mariscal, Gloria Elizabeth Núñez, and Indira Kemis.

Did you know Medina Mora resigned as minister of Mexico's Supreme of Court?

After there were claims of a dirty process in the election of the president of the National Commission of Human Rights, President of the Board of Directors, Mónica Fernández Balboa demanded transparency in the data of this election.

The secretary of the Board of Directors, Nancy de la Sierra, reported that the ballot box had 122 ballots, two empty envelopes, a paper boat, and a plane.

Margarita Ríos-Farjat, who was a Master's degree in Tax Law, has been close o the economic policies of the López Obrador administration and is in constant communication with Arturo Herrera, Minister of Finance.

Ríos-Farjat has taken several specialization courses in the Institute of the Federal Judiciary and the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Did you know Arturo Zaldívar took over the Supreme Court?

Although she had not previously had as many public offices, except the one she had in the Federal Judicial Power from 1996 to 1999, she is close to President López Obrador since he invited her to collaborate in the elaboration of the National Plan in the area of government and justice when he was the national president of leftist-party Morena.

A recurrent topic in López Obrador’s speeches is the fight against corruption, an issue addressed by Ríos-Farjat since she was part of the Anticorruption Coalition in 2016 to adopt and implement the State Anticorruption System in Nuevo León, where she is from.

The relationship of the lawyer with the President is not only in the public sphere, but it also extends to the literary sphere, for in 2016, but she also presented the book Solón Argüello. Poetic Anthology by historian Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of López Obrador.

This was due to writing being one of Ríos-Farjat’s passion; she has even written two poetry books: If the Hours Have Come to Stay and How To Use the Eyes. Additionally, she has won some literary contests like University Literature in 1993 and Monterrey’s Young Poetry in 1997, as well as the first place in the National Legal Essay granted by the Legal Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico in 2000.

Have you heard of the Supreme Court Minister who sparked off conflict of interest claims?

mp

