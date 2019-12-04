Marcelo Ebrard, a celebrity

Leer en español

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has finally appeared before the Senate. He greeted senators from all parties and even took pictures with PAN members. He also greeted PRI senators Beatriz Paredes Rangel, Claudia Ruiz Massieu, and Vanessa Rubio. Later, he talked to the press. It all seemed like a political red carpet.

We've been told that senator Napoleón Gómez Urrutia hasn't been so lucky. We've been told that only with the support of senators who support him, he was able to have enough quorum and present his initiative to regulate outsourcing; a proposal considered as nonviable by the opposition, labor lawyers, companies, and even cabinet members. Nevertheless, when Napoleón Gómez thought he had won, senator Ricardo Monreal said this win was invalid and sent a letter to the head of the directive board, Mónica Fernández, to ask her that the analysis and discussion of the draft was postponed and to implement an open parliament to discuss the bill, so that all those involved can participate.

The Christmas spirit is taking over the lower chamber. After days full of quarrels and feuds, yesterday was peaceful between parliamentary coordinators Mario Delgado (Morena), Juan Carlos Romero Hicks (PAN), Tonatiuh Bravo (MC), and Verónica Juárez Piña (PRD). It seems like the discussion motivated by the 2020 budget is now forgotten. They all got together to light up the Christmas tree that will adorn Congress. This year, the tree is not as big as the one Marko Cortés (PAN) brought last year, which had an MXN $4 million price tag.

We've been told that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a stop on his trips to Indigenous communities in the country not to interrupt holiday celebrations in the communities. And since the President doesn't stay at the National Palace on weekends, he will now visit oil rigs and refineries to check on the modernization plans. This weekend, he will visit the new Dos Bocas oil refinery in Tabasco and others in Campeche.

