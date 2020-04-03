The many health benefits of capulines

Leer en español

Capulines, also known as capulin cherries, are small fruits that measure approximately 1 cm. They are a reddish color and an astringent bittersweet flavor, similar to common cherries. Capulin cherries are native and common throughout the Valley of Mexico, from Sonora to Chiapas.

This fruit contains great amounts of vitamins A, B, and C, in addition to nutrients and minerals that help our body be in great health. The tree that produces this delicious food can be up to 10 meters high and its leaves and branches are used to prepare an infusion that is used as a home remedy to cure common respiratory diseases.

Capulines are usually eaten raw or as a jam, however, in some regions of the State of Mexico, it is used in sweet tamales. Some people even ferment it to obtain an alcoholic beverage.

It is easy to digest so it is also used to cure digestive problems, such as diarrhea or abdominal pain. In addition, thanks to its high content of vitamin C, it helps strengthen the immune system. It also boosts the production of collagen as well as tissue regeneration and the creation of neurotransmitters which help alleviate the symptoms of depression.

Thanks to its high levels of antioxidants, it helps in the fight against free radicals, reducing the risk of premature aging and some kinds of cancer. Moreover, antioxidants help reduce cholesterol levels in the blood, so there is less risk of cardiovascular diseases.

