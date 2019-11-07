The LeBarón case: Drug cartels & the fight to control drug trafficking routes
Those murdered were members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in Mexico in 1924. As previously reported, the families were ambushed as they drove along a road in the Sonora-Chihuahua border.
Gunfire then ripped into a second Suburban, carrying Dawna Langford and nine children, some two kilometers back, authorities said. Dawna and two of her sons were killed.
A third car, located 18 km behind, was shot up and burst into flames, killing Rhonita Miller and her four children. An official added that the Miller family's car appeared to have exploded as a result of the gunfire.
A few hours earlier, the La Línea armed group, a former branch of the Chihuahua-based Juárez Cartel sent gunmen to defend the border between Sonora and Chihuahua after attacks were registered in a nearby town by the Los Salazar faction of the rival Sinaloa Cartel, a top Mexican general told a news conference.
General Homero Mendoza said the Juárez Cartel wanted the Sinaloa Cartel off the territory it controls and although no official explanation has been given for the massacre, Mendoza and other officials say the cartel may have mistaken the families’ SUVs for those of its rival.
A bullet-riddled vehicle that members of LeBarón family were traveling in sits parked on a dirt road near Bavispe, at the Sonora-Chihuahua border - Photo: Christian Chávez/AP
“They shot us up, burned our vehicles to send a smoke signal into the sky,” Langford said, arguing that the gang’s goal was to draw the Sinaloa gunmen into battle.
The LeBarón and other families’ accounts of the attacks and later efforts to find the surviving children include reports of shootings from the hillsides that continued well after dusk.
The Juárez Cartel was founded by Amado Carrillo, “El Señor de Los Cielos” and operates in Chihuahua. It was two branches: La Línea and Los Aztecas. La Línea was part of Juárez Cartel until 2017 when it transformed into the “New Juárez Cartel” (NCDJ).
The Sinaloa Cartel has around 10 branches: Gente Nueva, Los Cabrera, Cártel del Poniente, La Laguna, Los Aquiles, El Tigre, Del 28, Los Artistas Asesinos, Los Salazar, and Los Memos. However, Los Salazar control important drug trafficking routes and are the main suspects behind the violence wave in Sonora and Chihuahua.
Furthermore, another criminal group, “Gente Nueva,” is led by Francisco Arvizu, “El Jaguar”. This group operates in Agua Prieta, close to where the Mormon families were killed. A source has said that Martín Encinas, a gunman who works for “El Jaguar,” is the perpetrator of the attack against the members of the LeBarón community.
The LeBarón family: a tragic story
Mexican authorities believe a drug cartel called "La Linea" was responsible for the murder of the three women and six children - Photo: Herika Martinez/AFP
Julian LeBaron, a member of the American-Mexican Mormon community - Photo Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS
gm