29 | OCT | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Karime Macías, the wife of a former Governor, is detained in the UK
Karime Macías has been accused of diverting millions in public resources - Photo: Jair Cabrera/EL UNIVERSAL

29/10/2019
10:28
Newsroom/EL UNIVERSAL in English
Mexico City
Diana Lastiri, Manuel Espino
Karime Macías, the wife of former Veracruz Governor Javier Duarte, was detained in the UK, where she had been living with her children after her husband was arrested.

According to journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, Macías' lawyer said that “Karime Macías voluntarily appeared before a judge because there is an arrest warrant for extradition purposes. At the end of the hearing, the judge will decide if she is detained or if other precautionary measures are implemented.”

Since 2018, Karime Macías is wanted in over 190 countries to be detained, extradited, and presented before the Mexican authorities, as the Interpol issued a red notice against her.

Duarte's wife is accused of her alleged participation in frauds, such as the embezzlement of MXN $112,000 million from the DIF.

Despite the court's statement, Macías has been spotted in London, England, several times, where she lives, as it was confirmed by her husband.

Belgravia, a luxurious neighborhood

Last year, the former Veracruz Governor, Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, released images that showed Karime Macías living in London, in a home located one kilometer away from Queen Elizabeth II's residence, in Belgrave.

gm
 

