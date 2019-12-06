K-pop idols BTS to open pop-up store in Mexico City

Leer en español

K-pop band BTS is making its way in the Spanish-speaking market and to show their interest in their Mexican fans they announced they will open House of BTS, their official pop-up store, in Mexico City

Hola, this time it's Mexico! See you at BTS POP-UP : HOUSE OF BTS in CDMX. Lago Zurich #245 (Plaza Carso-Puerta 5) Col. Granada Ampliación, Del. Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX

13.12.2019 - 26.01.2020

08:00 - 21:00#BTS_POPUP #HOUSE_OF_BTS_in_CDMX pic.twitter.com/bBuQOEfu6v — BIGHIT OFFICIAL MERCH (@bighit_merch) December 6, 2019

Through its Twitter account, Big Hit announced this surprise for the Mexican fans of the group made up by V, Jungkook, Jun, Park Ji-min, Suga, RM, and J-Hope.

Have you heard K-pop idols SEVENTEEN will visit Mexico?

The BTS POP-UP: HOUSE OF BTS will be located in 245 Lake Zurich, Granada Ampliación, Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City.

The pop-up store will be available from December 13, 2019, to January 26, 2020.

In previous weeks, there has been a lot of worry about the future of BTS and its members since South Korea’s laws forced the young men to do their military service.

Did you know Mexican band Reik performed with K-pop band Super Junior?

This has caused concern among their fans, called ARMY, who requested special treatment for the group, however, South Korea’s Culture Minister Park Yang-woo said that “he wished there could be exceptions.”

Hence, V, Jungkook, Jun, Park Ji-min, Suga, RM, and J-Hope will have to perform military service for 18 months.

Have you seen this music video that celebrates friendship between Mexico and Korea?

The K-pop boy band appeared on this year's YouTube Rewind video with two special mentions for "Boy With Luv" (feat. Halsey) as the Biggest 24 hr Debut in YouTube History and "Chicken Noodle Soup" (feat. Becky G) in the Top 10 Most Liked Music Video in 2019!

Did you know Yi Ji-young played "La Cucaracha"?

mp

