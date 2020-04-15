It is now mandatory to wear a face mask to ride Mexico City’s subway 

15 | ABR | 2020

Mexico City has registered the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country - Photo: Carlos Mejía/EL UNIVERSAL

15/04/2020
19:05
Eduardo Hernández
Don’t forget to constantly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer

Starting on April 17, it will be mandatory to wear face masks in order to use Mexico City’s subway; however, authorities will distribute 1 million masks for free. 

The free face masks will be distributed in the Pantitlán station, one of the most crowded and transited one. 

Moreover, police officers will provide information in regards to COVID-19 to subway users so that people understand the importance of wearing a face mask while they use the metro system. 

It’s important to remember that face masks must completely cover your nose and mouth and in order to remove it, you should only touch the elastic bands. 

Besides the mandatory use of face masks, Mexico City’s subway system also recommends the use of hand sanitizer; covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough; avoid touching your face, eyes, and mouth, and wash your hands after you use the metro

