It is now mandatory to wear a face mask to ride Mexico City’s subway 

Starting on April 17, it will be mandatory to wear face masks in order to use Mexico City’s subway; however, authorities will distribute 1 million masks for free.

The free face masks will be distributed in the Pantitlán station, one of the most crowded and transited one.

#AvisoMetro: A partir del viernes 17 de abril, el uso de cubrebocas será obligatorio para viajar en el Metro. #PrevenirEsProteger #SalvaVidas pic.twitter.com/oaLQqtKwgg — MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) April 15, 2020

Moreover, police officers will provide information in regards to COVID-19 to subway users so that people understand the importance of wearing a face mask while they use the metro system.

It’s important to remember that face masks must completely cover your nose and mouth and in order to remove it, you should only touch the elastic bands.

Besides the mandatory use of face masks, Mexico City’s subway system also recommends the use of hand sanitizer; covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough; avoid touching your face, eyes, and mouth, and wash your hands after you use the metro.

