Intocable to perform at MexTour LIVE Fan Event in Texas

MexTour is now on its 18th edition bringing annual games of the Mexican soccer team’s tour in the United States and has become one of the most popular events for this sport, with an average of 63,000 soccer fans per match only in 2018.

These friendly matches have been useful for the Mexican soccer team as preparation for important competitions like FIFA’s World Cup and the Concacaf’s Gold Cup, but even more to meet their hardcore fans in North America.

This year, Mexico will play two friendly matches in the United States: one against the Czech Republic and another against Greece.

The event is organized by Soccer United Marketing, the commercial branch of the Major League Soccer (MLS), which has worked in creating this kind of event for 16 years.

This year, the MexTour LIVE Fan event will be greater than ever with a live performance from Norteño-Texan music band Intocable, known for hits like “Fuerte no soy,” “Y todo para qué,” and “Enséñame a olvidarte.”

The band will perform on March 28, 2020 at the Dallas City Hall.

There will also be appearances by the Mexican soccer team, former Dallas Cowboys players, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, and FC Dallas players.

Attendees will join an event with food trucks, beer garden, soccer freestylers, photo ops, exclusive merchandise, as well as children activities and games for all the family. The event is free for all public.

However, there are special tickets if you want to have total and VIP access that include meet-and-greets with Intocable and legendary members of Mexico’s national soccer team, as well as post-game field experiences.

