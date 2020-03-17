Guns N' Roses will come back to Mexico

Leer en español

Guns N’ Roses has revealed the new dates for its concerts after they had to be called off because of coronavirus.

With a total of 10 shows, they will come back to Mexico after their presentation in Vive Latino but this time in the city of Mérida on November 11.

GNR fam, we're announcing new rescheduled #GNR2020 tour dates. Hold onto your tickets, see you soon https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ pic.twitter.com/nJRo9YABoh — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 16, 2020

Between November and December, the interpreters of “Paradise City” will visit countries like the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Peru, where they will perform solo.

They will also be part of the Lollapalooza festival, so they will be in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

Meanwhile, in Colombia, they will be the headliners at the Estéreo Picnic festival.

The announcement has caused excitement among their fans who had understood the cancelation of the previous dates was not in control of the band.

Last March 14, Guns N’ Roses performed at the Vive Latino in Mexico City amidst the controversy generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its official website, the American band has another concert scheduled until May 2020 in Portugal, thus beginning their Europe tour in places like Sevilla, Munich, London, and Hamburg, among many others.

Between July and August, they will have a tour in North America; some of the shows will be along The Smashing Pumpkins.

