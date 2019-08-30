Guillermo del Toro is nominated for Belisario Domínguez Medal

Leer en español

The organizers of the Mexican Mathematics Olympiad proposed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to be awarded the Belisario Domínguez Medal, which is presented every year by Mexico’s Senate.

Last May, the director of “Pan’s labyrinth” offered financial aid to the Mexican team that would travel to an international competition in South Africa; due to a lack of funding from Conacyt, the participation of the Mexican delegation was at risk.

A. ver, les ofrezco cubrir los boletos de avión para todos los 12 integrantes del equipo de Olimpiadas Matemáticas en Sudáfrica. @CDMXOMM los sigo- envíenme un DM por favor. Abrazos. https://t.co/GfLf2XFCgY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 24, 2019

In their social networks, the organizers of the Mathematics Olympiad asked their followers to send an e-mail to the commission of the Senate that chooses the winner of the medal.

Para postular a nuestro querido @RealGDT para recibir la medalla Belisario Domínguez debemos mandar un mail a [email protected], venga, amigos, hagámoslo! incluyendo las razones por las que consideramos se lo merece #porquesoymexicano Tenemos hasta el 30 de agosto pic.twitter.com/fykkHLYaV4 — MatemáticasCDMX (@CDMXOMM) August 28, 2019

According to the website of Mexico’s Senate, this award is the highest honor granted by the Mexican State to those Mexicans that have stood out for their science or high merit as servers of our country or humanity.

The call will be open until August 30.

mp