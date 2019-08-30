30 | AGO | 2019

Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

INICIO // English // Guillermo del Toro is nominated for Belisario Domínguez Medal
Guillermo del Toro is nominated for Belisario Domínguez Medal
The Mexican filmmaker got his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on August 6th – Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

Guillermo del Toro is nominated for Belisario Domínguez Medal

English
30/08/2019
19:48
Newsroom
Mexico City
-A +A
The call will be open until August 30

Leer en español
The organizers of the Mexican Mathematics Olympiad proposed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to be awarded the Belisario Domínguez Medal, which is presented every year by Mexico’s Senate.

Last May, the director of “Pan’s labyrinth” offered financial aid to the Mexican team that would travel to an international competition in South Africa; due to a lack of funding from Conacyt, the participation of the Mexican delegation was at risk.

In their social networks, the organizers of the Mathematics Olympiad asked their followers to send an e-mail to the commission of the Senate that chooses the winner of the medal.

According to the website of Mexico’s Senate, this award is the highest honor granted by the Mexican State to those Mexicans that have stood out for their science or high merit as servers of our country or humanity.

The call will be open until August 30.

Artículo

Mexican students helped by Guillermo del Toro excel in Maths Olympiad

English
Back in May, Guillermo del Toro offered to cover the travel expenses of the team to South Africa
Mexican students helped by Guillermo del Toro excel in Maths OlympiadMexican students helped by Guillermo del Toro excel in Maths Olympiad

mp

DESTACADAS

Guillermo del Toro helps Mexican students attend mathematics contest

Guillermo del Toro helps Mexican students attend mathematics contest

Mexican students conquer the International Mathematical Olympiad

Mexican students conquer the International Mathematical Olympiad

Guillermo del Toro to have Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Guillermo del Toro to have Hollywood Walk of Fame star

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
EL UNIVERSAL in EnglishGuillermo Del ToroBelisario DomínguezSenateMathematics OlympiadMexican filmmakerawardmedal

Mantente al día con el boletín de El Universal

 