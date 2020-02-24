24 | FEB | 2020

Goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota protests against femicide in Mexico
The illustration used by the footballer was created by Camila de la Fuente – Photo: Taken from Cota’s Twitter account

24/02/2020
Cota’s gesture contrasts with misogynistic incidents that took place in the soccer world recently

Rodolfo Cota, a Mexican soccer player from club León, protested against femicide by wearing a t-shirt showing a woman lying on the floor, covered In blood, who resembles Mexico.

Despite the praise Cota received, soccer authorities could fine him.

Cota’s gesture contrasts with misogynistic incidents that took place in the soccer world recently; for example, soccer players mocked a feminist anthem and a soccer fan groped a U.S. female player.

The illustration was created by Camila de la Fuente and has been widely shared online after it was revealed that a 7-year-old girl named Fátima was kidnapped, sexually abused, and brutally murdered in Mexico City.

Before Fátima, Ingrid Escamilla was brutally murdered, skinned, and dismembered by her partner in Mexico City.

However, these are only emblematic cases that show an increase in violence against women and femicide; on average, at least 10 women are murdered in Mexico every day.

Last week, activists called for a national women’s strike on March 9; so far, hundreds of women had vowed to join the protest, including Mexico’s Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero and journalist Cármen Aristegui.

gm
 

