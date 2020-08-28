Geothermal energy: Unlocking Mexico’s green electricity potential

Leer en español

Experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)are betting on the benefits of geothermal energy since it is a free natural resource whose obtention does not involve any kind of burning or pollution and that is able to produce electricity.

Rosa María Prol-Ledesma, from the UNAM’S Geophysics Institute, said that geothermal energy could benefit thousands of families by providing electricity without affecting the environment since Mexico has a great potential to obtain it thanks to its geological conditions.

“Currently [our country] produces a Little over 905 Megawatts of energy per year with a potential of up to 10,000.” In order to highlight its benefit, Prol-Ledesma said that a single megawatt can provide light for up to 2,000 houses.

Mexico has the potential to produce up to 10,000 MWe per year, according to the expert in a virtual conference: “Geothermal energy is Mexico’s energetic future,” and added that the Cerro Prieto field in Baja California is the third producer at a global level with over 500 MWe.

Recommended: Mexico is not interested din generating clean energy

The scientists asserted that “the operation of a geothermal plant of 100 MWe, a significant number of people would be benefited as well as nearly 600 families due to the creation of works.”

Prol-Ledesma, who got a postdoctorate by the Geothermal Institute of the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said that Earth emits, from its core, energy that is equivalent to 47 terawatts.

The School of Sciences academic explained that the denomination comes from the Word “geotermia” that means “the planet’s heat,” which is also stored in volcanoes, thermal waters, vents, and geysers.

It is considered the best of energies because it does not contaminate the environment in addition to generating electricity and being able to produce ethanol, biofuels, and hydrogen, added the UNAM expert.

Its benefits include being used for the production of textiles, drying woods, cement, drinks carbonatation, and heating the ground, among others.

The UNAM scientist proposed that abandoned oil wells with temperatures over 170 C could be used as optimal places to be used as emitters of geothermal energy.

mp