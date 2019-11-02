Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Mexico receives medical supplies from China to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

16:20
Mexico will receive a total of 20 shipments with medical supplies from Shanghai, China
2020-05-18

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-05-15

Mexico overtakes China's COVID-19 death toll

Former Sinaloa cartel member ‘El Chino Antrax’ was murdered in Mexico

15:50
The former gunman violated his probation and fled San Diego weeks ago
Mexican journalist Jorge Miguel Armenta Ávalos was murdered in Sonora

14:21
Mexican authorities say gunmen killed the owner of a newspaper and one of the policemen who had been assigned to protect him following earlier threats
2019-11-02

Getting away with murder: violence against journalists on the rise in Mexico

2019-08-11

More journalists are murdered in Mexico than in Afghanistan

Deadly Mexican cartel delivers food to impoverished communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic

14:17
The CJNG is one of the most bloody and powerful cartels in Mexico
2020-04-17

El Chapo's daughter distributes coronavirus aid boxes in Mexico

Spanish-Mexican consortium wins bid for third Mayan Train stretch

12:50
The consortium will build 172km of the Mayan Train project
2018-11-23

Everything you need to know about the Mayan Train project

2018-08-29

AMLO’s Mayan Train: Pros and cons

Mexico’s new renewable energy policies limit the participation of the private sector

12:54
Mexico is turning its back on clean and renewable energy to focus on fossil fuel
2019-04-11

The solar energy's panorama looks brighter than ever in Mexico

2018-04-12

Mexico, in the “top 10” of countries investing big on renewable energy

Tribunal confirms Javier Duarte’s 9-year prison sentence

2020-05-18
The Attorney General’s Office was notified about the decision on May 15
2020-02-04

Javier Duarte and Karime Macías finalize their divorce

2019-07-16

Javier Duarte releases video recorded moments before his alleged arrest

Mexican drug trafficker is extradited from Uruguay to the United States

2020-05-18
Los Cuinis closely collaborates with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, one of the deadliest cartels in Mexico
2020-03-11

DEA launched Project Python to dismantle the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, a brutal cartel based in Mexico

2020-02-05

The 6 Mexican drug cartels fueling the U.S. drug and opioid crisis

Mexican blogger Yuya is threatened by “rapper” whose songs detail how to murder a woman

2020-05-18
The disturbing lyrics glorify femicide and violence against women
2019-06-02

10 women are murdered in Mexico every day﻿

2020-02-27

What is femicide?

Nuevo León registers three COVID-19 outbreaks inside nursing homes

2020-05-18
COVID-19 is deadly among elders and people with chronic illnesses
2020-05-18

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

2020-05-05

Mexico has flattened the COVID-19 curve

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-05-18
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

2020-05-18
Mexico has already overtaken China's death toll
2020-03-28

COVID-19: Obesity and diabetes put Mexicans at higher risk of coronavirus

2020-02-28

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

ART
Mexican photographers come together to raise funds for public hospital treating patients infected with COVID-19

Artists raise funds for public hospital

English You can purchase any art piece for $2,500
CULTURAL APPROPRIATION
Is Dwayne Johnson guilty of cultural appropriation for launching a tequila brand?

Is Dwayne Johnson guilty of cultural appropriation?

English The question of cultural appropriation lingers in the air
SCIENCE
Lessons from the past: What we’ve learned from the history of pandemics

What we’ve learned from pandemics

English Experience from pandemics such as the H1N1 in 2009 can help us defeat new viruses
ART
Mexican artisans venture into international e-commerce

Mexican artisans venture into international e-commerce

English International e-commerce will boost the sales of artisanal products made in Oaxaca
ENVIRONMENT
Murder hornets are unlikely to reach Mexico

Murder hornets are unlikely to reach Mexico

English The first sightings of this insect in the American continent took place in Vancouver and Washington
COVID-19
Scenes from the pandemic: Face masks are the new normal of everyday life in Mexico

Face masks are the new normal of everyday life in Mexico

English The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people experience daily life
ART
Mexican artisans embroider handmade masks for the COVID-19 crisis

Mexican artisans embroider handmade masks

English 35 women from Juchitán, Morelos are depicting their textile art in handmade masks
PETS
Meet Harley, the therapy dog who brings joy to healthcare workers on the front lines

Harley, the therapy dog

English The cute little dog provides emotional support to healthcare workers 
SCIENCE
NASA shares astonishing picture of Mexico from space

NASA shares astonishing picture of Mexico from space

English The picture was taken from the International Space Station
GASTRONOMY
Mexican food: The essential guide to tortas

The essential guide to tortas

English We’ve put together a basic guide to understand these Mexican delicacies
HEALTH
Mexicans design intubation box for patients with COVID-19

Mexicans design intubation box

English The box protects healthcare workers from COVID-19
HISTORY
The German attack that plunged Mexico into WWII

The German attack that plunged Mexico into WWII

English In 1942, a total of five Mexican oil tankers were sunk by German U-boats
Deadly Mexican cartel delivers food to impoverished communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic

English The CJNG is one of the most bloody and powerful cartels in Mexico
Former Sinaloa cartel member ‘El Chino Antrax’ was murdered in Mexico

ENERGY
Mexico’s new renewable energy policies limit the participation of the private sector

English
COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases

Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

Felicien Kabuga, top fugitive in Rwanda's genocide arrested outside Paris

Felicien Kabuga had been accused of equipping militias in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them

Typhoon Vongfong slams into pandemic-hit Philippines

As new COVID-19 clusters emerge worldwide, WHO warns virus may be here to stay

Up to eight top Candidates for COVID-19 vaccine exist, says WHO

Newfound black hole is nearest to Earth yet discovered

Mercenaries are fighting superpower wars from Venezuela to Libya

Considered “the second oldest profession of the world,” mercenary armies are fighting superpower wars in an ever more complex global environment

Trump wants to make China the scapegoat of his historic failure facing coronavirus

Kim Jong-un death rumors expose tensions in north eastern Asia

The end of the oil war gives hope for the devastated global economy

Scientific cooperation is key amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Laboratories all over the world are working to find a vaccine against COVID-19

Ramírez Cuéllar’s proposal is widely criticized

COVID-19: The risks of reopening vulnerable communities

The President is not a fan of wind farms