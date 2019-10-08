08 | OCT | 2019

First report on Puebla helicopter crash to be released
Soldiers keep watch at the scene where the helicopter crash took place – Photo: Imelda Medina/REUTERS

08/10/2019
15:12
The first report on the crash that killed Martha Érika Alonso and Rafael Moreno Valle will be released next October 25

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador informed that the analysis of the helicopter crash that killed the then-governor of Puebla, Martha Érika Alonso, and her husband Rafael Moreno Valle, former governor of Puebla, are being performed abroad in specialized companies.

Martha Érika Alonso, a senior opposition figure and governor of the state of Puebla, died with Rafael Moreno, a senator, and former Puebla Governor, when their Agusta helicopter came down on December 24, 2018, shortly after take-off, the government said.
 

Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said the privately-owned helicopter was bound for Mexico City and crashed after suffering an unspecified failure in the town of Santa Maria Coronango, about three nautical miles from Puebla airport.

Alongside the politicians were Captain Roberto Cope and first officer Marco Antonio Tavera, and an assistant to the senator, Héctor Baltazar Mendoza, Durazo said, without giving more details.

In a news conference, López Obrador said that the results, according to experts, will take time.
 

“The analysis are being performed in specialized companies in these issues, abroad. The head of Communications and Transport, Engineer Javier Jiménez Espriú has been informing about the rulings, according to what the technicians tell us...” he said.

AMLO said that he will ask the head of the SCT to inform as soon as possible about the investigation.

Next October 25, the commission in charge of the investigation of the helicopter crash will deliver the first report on the facts.
 

In his morning news conference, Jiménez Espriú revealed that this will be the first report and hoped that for November, the special commission will have a final report on the accident.

Currently, there are several tasks and tests with the companies Leonardo and Honeywell, manufacturers of the components of the XA-BON helicopter that crashed on December 24, 2018.

In addition to the Mexican government, the manufacturers, the security agencies, and European aviation participate in the commission of inquiry.
 

