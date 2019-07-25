Extradition of Alonso Ancira endorsed by Spain

Leer en español

This morning, the Mexico Attorney General’s Office (FGR) informed that the Subdirector of International Cooperator of the Spanish Ministry of Justice confirmed that the Council of Ministers of that country determined that the formal request of extradition for Alonso Ancira, owner of Altos Hornos de México S.A. (AHMSA), presented by the FGR meets the requirements to continue with court proceedings.

In a press release, the FGR asserted that the formal request of extradition and its appendices have already been sent to the Central Court of Investigation No. 1 to continue with the proceedings.

“That same authority entered the order and set next July 30th to hold the planned audience in the article 12 of the Passive Extradition Act, in which Alonso “A” will be asked to manifest if he accepts or not the extradition.

Last May 28th, Alonso Ancira was arrested in Spain after the order issued based on the investigations of the FGR and the Financial Intelligence Unit-Mexico (UIF), that detected the irregular transfers made from the bank accounts of AHMSA to offshore companies linked to Brazilian building company Odebrecht and to former CEO of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya Austin, whose whereabouts are unknown and who is subject of an international search and arrest order against him.



Among the alleged crimes committed by Ancira is the irregular sale to Pemex of the useless plant Agronitrogenados, for which the oil company paid an excessive amount.

