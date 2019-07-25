25 | JUL | 2019

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

Extradition of Alonso Ancira endorsed by Spain
Extradition of Alonso Ancira endorsed by Spain
Alonso Ancira, owner of Altos Hornos de México S.A. - Photo: Adrián Hernández/EL UNIVERSAL

Extradition of Alonso Ancira endorsed by Spain

25/07/2019
15:51
Pedro Villa y Caña
Mexico City
The audience in accordance with the article 12 of the Passive Extradition Act will be held on July 30th

This morning, the Mexico Attorney General’s Office (FGR) informed that the Subdirector of International Cooperator of the Spanish Ministry of Justice confirmed that the Council of Ministers of that country determined that the formal request of extradition for Alonso Ancira, owner of Altos Hornos de México S.A. (AHMSA), presented by the FGR meets the requirements to continue with court proceedings.

In a press release, the FGR asserted that the formal request of extradition and its appendices have already been sent to the Central Court of Investigation No. 1 to continue with the proceedings.

“That same authority entered the order and set next July 30th to hold the planned audience in the article 12 of the Passive Extradition Act, in which Alonso “A” will be asked to manifest if he accepts or not the extradition.

Last May 28th, Alonso Ancira was arrested in Spain after the order issued based on the investigations of the FGR and the Financial Intelligence Unit-Mexico (UIF), that detected the irregular transfers made from the bank accounts of AHMSA to offshore companies linked to Brazilian building company Odebrecht and to former CEO of Pemex, Emilio Lozoya Austin, whose whereabouts are unknown and who is subject of an international search and arrest order against him.
 

Former Pemex director is accused of money laundering, fraud, and bribery

Emilio Lozoya's lawyer said former President Enrique Peña Nieto should testify on what he knew about Pemex’s operations
Among the alleged crimes committed by Ancira is the irregular sale to Pemex of the useless plant Agronitrogenados, for which the oil company paid an excessive amount.

 

Mexican steel tycoon Alonso Ancira arrested in Spain

Ancira will be brought back to Mexico to face allegations related to the irregular sale of a fertilizer plant to Pemex
mp
 

