Emilio Lozoya left hospital, wears ankle monitor

Doctors discharged Emilio Lozoya Austin from the hospital on August 1 after spending two weeks at the facility. Authorities launched an operation to protect the cooperating witness after he discreetly left the hospital. Moreover, he won’t have to check in with a judge in person every two weeks, instead, he will check-in online.

Lozoya started wearing an ankle monitor last week so that authorities monitor him via satellite. He also handed over his passport and visas. A judge implemented these measures after granting him parole.

The former Pemex chief has to check in with judges every two weeks. He was bound over for trial over money laundering, bribery, and conspiracy in connection with the Agronitrogenados and Odebrecht cases.

After last week’s two hearings, federal prosecutors have six months to work on their case, press charges against Lozoya, and to collaborate with the defendant. During this stage, the former Pemex chief is expected to reveal who allegedly pressured and intimidated him in the purchase of a fertilizer plant and to receive bribes from Odebrecht.

Prosecutors will interrogate him and in case he doesn’t provide crucial information regarding the two major corruption cases, he would face trial.

Miguel Ontiveros Alonso, Lozoya’s lawyer, previously said his client is willing to denounce those who committed crimes. Lozoya is willing to reveal names, positions, facts, and other information.

Emilio Lozoya leaves hospital

Upon his extradition, the former Pemex chief spent two weeks at the Ángeles del Pedregal hospital, located in southern Mexico City. When doctors discharged him on August 1, Lozoya left early in an attempt not to be photographed.

He was escorted by agents from the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM). Authorities transported him to an unknown location in Mexico City. Authorities didn’t disclose the location due to security concerns.

The agents will monitor Lozoya at all times since he can’t leave Mexico City or the country.

Lozoya won’t set foot in jail

As part of the conditions to grant him parole, a judge established that Lozoya must check in with authorities twice a month; however, he will do so online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will, all Emilio Lozoya has to do is send an e-mail. If he fails to complete this task, he could end up in prison.

Agronitrogenados

During this hearing, Mexican authorities confirmed Emilio Lozoya was unwell upon his arrival in Mexico. Authorities said he has anemia and suffers from Barrett's esophagus; he was diagnoses while imprisoned in Spain.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced it launched an investigation against Emilio Lozoya Austin on May 25, 2019, for the purchase of a luxurious home using illicit resources. The FGR informs the former Pemex chief that the investigation also includes his sister, Gilda Lozoya, and businessman Alonso Ancira.

The FGR made more shocking claims during the hearing. The Attorney General’s Office said that Alonso Ancira transferred USD 3 million to a bank account owned by Gilda Lozoya on November 28, 2012.

During the hearing, the FGR explained that the MXN 34,234,000 Emilio Lozoya received from Alonso Ancira was used to purchase a home in Lomas de Bezares, Mexico City.



Lozoya Austin also claimed that regarding the purchase of Agronitrogenados, he was “systematically intimidated, pressured, and instrumentalized.” He said he will denounce those who pressured him.

Odebrecht

A federal judge bound Emilio Lozoya over for trial over conspiracy, money laundering, and bribery charges in connection with the Odebrecht case. The former Pemex chief was one of the first Mexicans to face charges in connection with the bribery scandal.

During the Odebrecht hearing, prosecutors explained Lozoya had a close relationship with Odebrecht’s former director in Mexico, Luis de Meneses Weyll when allegedly gave Lozoya Austin USD 4 million for Enrique Peña Nieto’s campaign in 2012. In exchange for the bribes, the Brazilian construction company would receive government contracts once Peña Nieto took office.



Prosecutors added that the former Pemex chief helped Luis de Meneses to meet with Mexican businessmen and obtain contracts for projects in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Hidalgo.



Moreover, the Mexican government argues that Emilio Lozoya Austin received USD 6 million in bribes from Odebrecht while he led Pemex.



In total, the Brazilian construction company obtained USD 39 million in profits after being granted several government contracts.

