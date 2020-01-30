Drug shortages spark increasing prices in Mexico

Leer en español

The crisis sparked by drug shortages in several hospitals throughout the country has resulted in the increase in drug prices. One of the reasons behind increasing prices is speculation and opportunism generated by producers, distributors, and pharmacies after they increased prices by up to 20%, as in the case of antibiotics or painkillers.

Producers and distributors from the pharmaceutical industry have constantly said that drug shortages in public hospitals are the result of the lack of foresight when purchasing drugs, as well as the consequence of a new purchase strategy implemented by the new government in order to fight corruption and generate savings.

Instead of solving the problem or discussing the issue with national pharmaceutical companies, the Mexican government took a desperate decision: purchasing drugs from international companies that don’t have a sanitary registry or approved by the FDA or EMA, which guarantee the efficiency of the drug and that it was approved before being released into the market.

It’s necessary for health authorities to analyze contracts and buying schemes before implementing drastic changes or suddenly canceling process that worked properly for years, they should set goals, foresee obstacles, and ways to prevent a crisis.

Moreover, the position taken by the Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer (PROFECO), went it said it was it has no jurisdiction over the increase in drug prices. Even when pharmaceutical companies can establish drug prices, authorities should also prevent companies from taking advantage of patients and the use of drug shortages to increased drug prices. Recent events show that the current public policies are not the best.

gm

