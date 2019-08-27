27 | AGO | 2019

Day of the Dead Barbie doll is here!
The doll inspired in the Mexican festivity is expected to launch on September 2019 – Photo: File photo/EL UNIVERSAL

27/08/2019
20:27
Notimex
Mexico City
This is not the first time Barbie pays homage to Mexico

Barbie has decided to pay homage to Mexico, once again, and painted her face as a Catrina to remember and celebrate those who have already passed away on the traditional Day of the Dead, which takes place on November 1st and 2nd.
 

For the occasion, Barbie has launched a new doll inspired by the Mexican traditional celebration and can be pre-ordered with an estimated delivery date of September.

Even though the website where the pre-order is available does not show an image yet, for there is only a silhouette, on social networks, there is a doll with a suit decorated with printed flowers, a floral crown made of cempasúchil, and her face is painted like a Mexican skull.
 

This is not the first time this doll pays homage to Mexico since its collections “Inspiring Women” launched its edition of painter Frida Kahlo and golfer Lorena Ochoa. However, there is a dispute regarding the doll inspired by Frida Kahlo.
 

mp
 

