Daughter of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader arrested in the U.S.

Jessica Johana Oseguera, daughter of Nemesio Oseguera a.k.a. “El Mencho,” who is the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was arrested on Wednesday in the United States, as reported by judicial forces from that country.

Jessica Oseguera is listed by the U.S. Treasury Department as the owner of companies related to money laundering by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The companies for which the OFAC is linking El Mencho’s daughter to money laundering are Las Flores Cabañas, in Tlapalpa, Jalisco, Mizu Sushi in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Onze Black in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and two additional ones.

The arrest took place in the framework of the trial of her brother Rubén “El Menchito” Oseguera in Washington.

El Menchito’s Hearing

During the hearing, a federal judge argued that “El Menchito” represented an obvious flight risk so he had to be kept in custody. Oseguera had requested additional time to hire a lawyer.

His new lawyer, Danny Onorato, chose not to oppose the government, clearing the way for Oseguera’s trial to begin this Friday.

Oseguera, who is 30 years old, has pleaded himself not guilty to the charges of criminal conspiracy to distribute huge amounts of cocaine and meth and the use of firearms during a drug trafficking crime. If he is found guilty, he faces a sentence of at least 15 years in prison.

Rubén Oseguera was arrested in 2015 and spent several years in prison fighting against his extradition to the U.S.

Last week, federal prosecutor Brett Reynolds told the court that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is considered as one of the “largest and most dangerous drug trafficking cartels” by the United States.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), is based in Guadalajara, Jalisco. It distributes drugs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. Furthermore, this drug trafficking organization is “one of the most powerful and fastest-growing cartels in Mexico and the United States” as it has a presence in at least 24 of 32 Mexican states

