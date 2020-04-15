Mexican authorities hold news conferences every day to provide updates on the number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. Some of the authorities in charge of the conferences are Dr. Hugo López Gatell, the Vice Minister of Prevention and Health Promotion, and Dr. José Luis Alomía Zegarra, the general director of Epidemiology.

Recommended: Interactive map of COVID-19 cases in Mexico

On April 15, health authorities confirmed 5,847 COVID-19 cases, 11,717 suspected cases, and 449 deaths in Mexico.

Recommended: Live Updates: COVID-19 death toll in Mexico

Recommended: Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases Mapped

Protect yourself from COVID-19

The World Health Organization has issued several recommendations to protect yourself:

1. Wash your hands frequently: Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or wash them with soap and water.

2. Maintain social distancing: Maintain at least 1-meter distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

3. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth: Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth and then enter the body.

4. Respiratory hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

5. Medical attention: Seek medical attention early if you have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Stay home if you feel sick.

These are 7 simple steps to protect yourself and others from #COVID19. https://t.co/RU2gRs6jmc #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/TNAw5YrP0u — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

Who is Dr. Hugo López Gatell?

He is a Medical Specialist in Internal Medicine and holds a Master in Medical Sciences and Doctor in Epidemiology.

En la medida en que logremos la inmovilización masiva de personas en el espacio público tendremos el beneficio de reducir la velocidad de transmisión del virus. Esta es nuestra última oportunidad de hacerlo ya. A las y los habitantes del país les decimos: #QuédateEnCasa. pic.twitter.com/DDTvJ4KKt0 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) March 29, 2020

He has extensive experience in academy and public service. Dr. López Gatell has served as general director of Epidemiology and National Focal Point for International Health Regulations, as well as Director of Innovation in Infectious Disease Surveillance and Control of the Research Center on Infectious Diseases (CISEI), and Director of National Health Surveys, at the National Institute of Public Health.

Furthermore, he was a research assistant in the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH), located in the U.S.

gm

