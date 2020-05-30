COVID-19: Latest numbers on fatalities of Mexican citizens abroad

Leer en español

As of May 29, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (SRE) has confirmed that at least 1,145 Mexican citizens have died from the novel coronavirus in different parts of the world.

The highest number of fatalities is registered in the United States; New York is the state with the highest COVID-19 death toll of Mexicans with 692 cases.

The SRE has released information about the number of Mexicans who have died from COVID-19 abroad. So far, there are 7 cases: one in Colombia, three in Spain, one in France, and two in Peru.

Regarding Mexicans in the U.S., the Ministry added that the consular network in that country keeps close contact with the relatives of those affected by COVID-19.

“The objective is to provide the necessary consular assistance and give them guidance about the resources and support they can receive; regardless their migration status,” the SRE said in a statement.

According to the registry of the federal agency, that it obtains from the reports of the families of Mexican citizens abroad, there are 368 Mexicans infected with the new coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 1,138 have died.

New York is the region with the highest number of fatalities (692), followed by California (119), and Illinois (101). Colorado, New Jersey, and Wisconsin have 21 each.

Likewise, 16 Mexicans have died in Texas, 15 in Maryland, 14 in Washington, and 12 in Pennsylvania.

Indiana has registered the death of 11 Mexicans and Minnesota 10. Michigan has nine, Nebraska and North Carolina have eight, and Georgia has 7. Massachusetts and Virginia have six each, while Utah and the District of Columbia have five each.

Three Mexicans have died in Iowa, Oregon, and Kansas, respectively, while Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, and Delaware have registered the fatalities of two Mexicans each,

The U.S. states that have registered only one death of a Mexican citizen are Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island.

