Es Noticia:

Femicide in Mexico

Mexico journalists

Mexico Drug War

You are here

Home // English
COVID-19 FAQs

COVID-19 FAQs

English
11:12
Reliable information is key to prevent and treat COVID-19
2020-03-19

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Mexico should learn from Europe’s mistakes

2020-03-11

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

Honda to temporarily suspend Mexico car production over COVID-19

Honda to temporarily suspend Mexico car production over COVID-19

English
09:03
The measure seeks to protect the company from the expected drop on the demand of vehicles linked to the COVID-19 pandemic
2020-03-12

How will Mexico overcome the global markets crash?

2020-03-17

COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

English
2020-03-15
Mexico's contingency plan against COVID-19 includes three key phases
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-12

COVID-19: Mexico to enter community transmission stage by late March

Mexico to strengthen COVID-19 measures among the migrant population

Mexico to strengthen COVID-19 measures among the migrant population

English
2020-03-20
The National Migration Institute will strengthen its capacity to receive co-nationals through different ports of entry at Mexico’s northern border
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-18

The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated

COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated

English
2020-03-20
Passengers walk while wearing protective masks, as a preventive measure regarding the COVID-19 virus – Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP
2020-03-14

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

2020-03-19

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Mexico should learn from Europe’s mistakes

Coronavirus outbreak: Non-essential travel restricted at the Mexico-U.S. border

Coronavirus outbreak: Non-essential travel restricted at the Mexico-U.S. border

English
2020-03-20
Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced restrictions on crossings for tourism at the U.S.-Mexico border as a coronavirus contention measure
2020-03-12

Mexico to keep airports open despite coronavirus pandemic

2020-03-19

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Mexico should learn from Europe’s mistakes

Audi to halt Mexico car production amid COVID-19 crisis

Audi to halt Mexico car production amid COVID-19 crisis

English
2020-03-20
The German carmaker will suspend production at its plant in Puebla from March 23 through April 13
2020-03-12

How will Mexico overcome the global markets crash?

2020-03-17

COVID-19: The coronavirus epidemic could last at least 3 months in Mexico

Mexican authorities are tracking hundreds of possible COVID-19 carriers

Mexican authorities are tracking hundreds of possible COVID-19 carriers

English
2020-03-19
In order to prevent the propagation of COVID-19, health authorities are looking for citizens who could be carriers of the new virus in different states of the country
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-18

Mexico expects over 10,500 ICU patients during the coronavirus epidemic

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Mexico should learn from Europe’s mistakes

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Mexico should learn from Europe’s mistakes

English
2020-03-19
In contrast with Europe, South Korea and Japan acted quickly and avoided a grim scenario
First COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Mexico

First COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Mexico

English
2020-03-19
Mexico is still in the first stage of its contingency plan
2020-03-15

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

2020-03-11

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

The U.S. to send illegal migrants to Mexico over coronavirus concerns

English
2020-03-18
The U.S. will use a health-focused statute to swiftly remove migrants or asylum seekers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus
2020-03-18

The Trump administration is allegedly planning to return Central American immigrants to Mexico amid COVID-19 fears

2019-01-25

U.S. returns asylum seekers to Mexico

Yoruba archeological piece Mexico returned to Nigeria is fake

Yoruba archeological piece Mexico returned to Nigeria is fake

English
2020-03-18
On February 25, Mexico returned an allegedly ancient Ife sculpture to Nigeria
2020-02-26

Mexico returns Yoruba archeological piece to Nigeria

2020-01-09

Mexico returns archeological artifacts to Peru

COVID-19
COVID-19
COVID-19: Myths vs Facts

COVID-19: Myths vs Facts

English On March 11, the global COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic
ARCHEOLOGY
ARCHEOLOGY
Despite COVID-19, 4,000 Spring equinox enthusiasts visit Chichén Itzá

Spring equinox enthusiasts visit Chichén Itzá

English The legendary Mayan site is home to an amazing equinox phenomenon
COVID-19
COVID-19
Teotihuacan to be closed for the Spring equinox amid coronavirus fears

Teotihuacan, closed for the Spring equinox

English The INAH informed the measure was taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19
SCIENCE
SCIENCE
The Spring equinox arrives in Mexico!

The Spring equinox arrives in Mexico!

English Equinox comes from the Latin word equinoxium, which means "equality between day and night"
MUSIC
MUSIC
Guns N' Roses will come back to Mexico

Guns N' Roses returns to Mexico

English Guns N’ Roses has revealed the new dates for its concerts after they were called off due to COVID-19
HEALTH
HEALTH
How to boost your immune system

How to boost your immune system

English Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is essential for a strong immune system
ARCHEOLOGY
ARCHEOLOGY
Researchers unravel the mystery surrounding the Xalla Palace in Teotihuacan

The mysterious Xalla Palace

English For decades, archaeologists and scientists have been studying the ancient civilization
HEALTH
HEALTH
Guacamole is good for your health

Guacamole is good for your health

English Avocado is one of the key ingredients in Mexican cuisine
Entertainment
ENTERTAINMENT
Mexican beauty queen crowned in world’s biggest transgender pageant

Mexican wins world’s top transgender pageant

English Miss International Queen 2020 takes place in Thailand one of the most gender-inclusive countries
MUSIC
MUSIC
Shock rocker Alice Cooper returning to Mexico

Alice Cooper returns to Mexico

English Alice Cooper will come to Mexico as part of their Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour
FASHION
FASHION
Marvel x Panam limited-edition superhero sneakers

Marvel x Panam limited-edition superhero sneakers

English Panam is a Mexican brand with over 50 years of history
MUSIC
MUSIC
The Killers set for Mexico return

The Killers set for Mexico return

English The American band has made a powerful comeback with a teaser for their sixth album
English
Coronavirus outbreak: Non-essential travel restricted at the Mexico-U.S. border

Coronavirus outbreak: Non-essential travel restricted at the Mexico-U.S. border

English Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced restrictions on crossings for tourism at the U.S.-Mexico border as a coronavirus contention measure
ECONOMY
Audi to halt Mexico car production amid COVID-19 crisis

Audi to halt Mexico car production amid COVID-19 crisis

English
COVID-19
COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated

COVID-19: Over 1,100 Mexicans have been repatriated

English
COVID-19 IN MEXICO

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Mexico

COVID-19 IN MEXICO
The man recently attended a concert at a crowded arena in Mexico City

COVID-19 Live Updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 contingency plan: three key phases to fight the coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19: How to prevent coronavirus?

INTERNATIONAL

Italy overtakes China's COVID-19 death toll, prepares to extend lockdown

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Experts believe the total number of infections in Italy is significantly higher, with testing largely limited to those arriving for hospital care

China gives go-ahead for human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 is now officially a pandemic

World markets pummel amidst coronavirus fears and falling oil prices

Saudi oil price cuts seen reigniting market share war with Russia

OP-ED CONTRIBUTORS

Coronavirus pandemic intensifies the United States-China rivalry

International Affairs & Diplomacy
Far from contributing to improving international cooperation as it might have been expected, the coronavirus pandemic is intensifying the rivalry between the United States and China

Oil war, coronavirus, and corporate debt are threatening with a new global recession

Mass protests against femicide are reaching a tipping point in Mexico

Electoral fraud in the Dominican Republic triggers widespread protests

MEXICO POLITICS

Lawmakers approve reelection bill in the midst of an emergency

Editorial
This opportunity must be used by voters in order to demand results that benefits society

COVID-19: The President’s cabinet could be at risk

How will COVID-19 affect the Mexican economy?

The President won’t slow down amid COVID-19 fears