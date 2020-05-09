Celebrate Mother's Day from home with these virtual concerts

May 10 is a very special day for many Mexicans since it is the day when they celebrate and thank their mothers for their love and care.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 and the lockdown it has caused are an obstacle to celebrate Mother’s Day in 2020. The best way to celebrate your mom is by staying home to prevent any infection during the pandemic, but this does not necessarily mean that you cannot do special activities with her on this day.

Aware of the unique situation for this Mother’s Day, several artists have organized virtual concerts to make this date as unique as possible from home. Here are some of the options that will surely delight your mom on her special day.

Mexico City’s Virtual Mother’s Day

Mexico City’s Culture Ministry has organized an online concert with singers and mariachis to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Este 10 de mayo la Ciudad de México celebrará el #DíaDeLasMadres con mariachi, películas y serenata en un festival virtual. No te pierdas esta celebración en nuestra plataforma https://t.co/tF6OrpgP7j Entérate de más en: https://t.co/SiNu7A0LTq#CapitalCultural #EnNuestraCasa. pic.twitter.com/8C87sCYonV — Cultura Ciudad de México (@CulturaCiudadMx) May 9, 2020

The concert will take place on May 10 from 12:00 to 22:00 in the Capital Cultural platform as well as on the social media platforms of Mexico City’s government and the Culture Ministry.

Besides several mariachi bands, the concert will feature singers like Tania Libertad, Joan Manuel Serat, Pablo Milanés, Daniela Romo, Eugenia León, Nacha Guevara, Guadalupe Pineda, and Eva Ayllón, among many others.

¡Así será el festival "De Corazón a Corazón"! Este 10 de mayo celebraremos a mamá con mariachi, un concierto y película vía streaming, todo esto en https://t.co/tF6OroZefL Entérate de todos los detalles en: https://t.co/95xiu7Dsy5#CapitalCultural. #QuédateEnCasa pic.twitter.com/2y5icJ4v59 — Cultura Ciudad de México (@CulturaCiudadMx) May 9, 2020

Alejandro Fernández

The Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández will be one of the artists who will give an online concert on May 10.

“El Potrillo” announced on his social media platforms that he will sing his most famous repertoire to celebrate moms on their day.

The concert will take place on Sunday at 17:00 Cerveza Victoria’s social media platforms.

Marco Antonio Solís

Another Mexican singer that will join the online celebrations on the occasion of Mother’s Day is Marco Antonio Solís.

“El Buki” will give an exclusive online concert that will take place on May 9.

The concert will be available for 100 people who send a video singing their favorite hit by the singer from Michoacán and their favorite story with their mom.

“I want to share a serenade with the most charming mother for Mother’s Day,” said the singer in his Instagram account.

