Leer en español

Cartoons vs. COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican government has been working on a series of cartoons to sensibilize people about the situation and help them understand physical distancing and basic hygiene measures. In recent weeks, officials and marketing experts gave us Susana Distancia and the Hygiene League. There are villains and heroes in both cartoons. However, we’ve been told that while the government creates cartoons and announced the purchase of medical equipment, healthcare workers are still complaining about the lack of protective equipment. Maybe the cartoon heroes can help doctors and nurses?

Recommended: COVID-19MX, Mexico's coronavirus detection app

No physical distancing at the IMSS

On Monday, at least 2,000 people showed up at IMSS facilities to apply for a job, as part of the healthcare staff who will treat COVID-19 patients. The doctors and nurses were put in a small room, where there was no space for physical distancing. Moreover, the room has really hot and there was no ventilation. In those conditions, next to each other, 300 of them received more information. Was it worth it?

Recommended: COVID-19: Physical distancing could prevent a catastrophic scenario

What will be the fate of these trusts?

We’ve been told that after President López Obrador issued a decree to cancel several trusts, there hasn’t been much information on the matter. However, we’ve been told that long before the decree, 31 trusts and public funds from 11 government departments were on their way to extinction. Moreover, we’ve been told that the Finance Ministry, led by Arturo Herrera, has been eyeing 7 trusts in the Tourism Ministry; 6 in Banobras, 5 at the Education Ministry, 3 at the Culture Ministry, among many others at the SCT, Conacyt, DIF, the Economy Ministry, and the INAH; all these trusts amount to MXN $3,000 million. But what does this mean? Well, the President has many more trusts he could cancel.

Recommended: Mexico unveils economic plan to tackle the economic crisis

Robles offers her expertise

Rosario Robles, the former minister accused of orchestrating a massive fraud, has been in prison for 9 months now. The former government official took this as an opportunity to say she wishes she was free to help the country with her expertise. However, the scenario doesn’t look good for Robles, especially after the Judiciary announced it won’t go back to work until May 5. Despite all this, Rosario Robles wants to help the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended: Former Minister Rosario Robles is taken into custody

gm