Brexiteer Boris Johnson to become Britain’s next Prime Minister

Boris Johnson, the ebullient Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by Halloween, will replace Theresa May as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.

Thank you all for the incredible honour you have done me. The time for campaigning is over and the time for work begins to unite our country and party, deliver Brexit and defeat Corbyn. I will work flat out to repay your confidence — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2019

His victory catapults the United Kingdom towards a Brexit showdown with the European Union and towards a constitutional crisis at home, as British lawmakers have vowed to bring down any government that tries to leave the bloc without a divorce deal.

It’s time to get to work to deliver Brexit by 31st October, unite the party, defeat Jeremy Corbyn - and energise our country! Join us https://t.co/sbGYHRHKrk pic.twitter.com/8GKVhwUd55 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2019

Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit referendum, won 92,153 votes by members of the Conservative Party. His rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, won 46,656 votes.

